My phone was searched at LAX, which apparently is the new normal
"More recently I was made to wonder: Does the 4th Amendment apply to Muslim citizens at LAX?"

Well, no actually, it does not. Nor does it apply to non-Muslim citizens, or white citizens, or any other types of citizens.

And excuse me, but you were just "recently" made to wonder about this? Only recently?!?

We apparently decided after 9/11 that airports and any place within 100 miles of the border were going to be Constitution-free zones, where the laws around search and seizure just do not apply to anyone.

The following happened to me, for instance, in an airport in 2006:

https://arstechnica.com/uncategorized/2006/05/6767-2/

This is one of those things that kills me -- those of us whining about all this, especially under Obama, were "shrill" civil libertarians. But then Trump came to power.

Now that this crap is happening under Trump, and it's happening to ACLU lawyers and doctors and newspaper journos and so on (cue the scary music), it's suddenly a crisis, and people's hair is on fire.

It was a crisis over a decade ago, when we just abandoned the Constitution in airports and at borders. And the warning that civil libertarians gave, which was roundly ignored, was "wait until the wrong person gets hold of this power."

The hundred-mile border thing is a myth; it refers to a SCOTUS holding that limits searches with a nexus to a border crossing to within that distance, but does not allow CBP to search people who haven't transacted directly with the border in some way.

ACLU, which I otherwise support wholeheartedly, does us all a mild disservice by perpetuating the myth, which is very widely believed.

The history of aggressive border searches goes back a little further than 9/11.

Like to ~1800.

Wait until that guy finds out they used to get to turn you around and ship you back if they didn't like the way you looked

- Terrorism is not a problem at all! -

Instead of fixing the real issues this country has: poverty, homelessness, joblessness, hunger, drug abuse, health care accessibility, affordable housing accessibility - we prefer to look for a boogeymen outside of the country.

Around 500-1000 Homeless Americans die from hypothermia per year, 2000-4000 Americans die per year from hunger, 35000 people on average die from drug over dose, over 500,000 people die from heart desease so in the last 15 years we lost just to these causes - around 8million people!

According to a September 2016 study by Alex Nowrasteh at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank, some 3,024 Americans died from 1975 through 2015 due to foreign-born terrorism. That number includes the 9/11 terrorist attacks (2,983 people) and averages nearly 74 Americans per year.

8million+ people dead vs. 3000? So where are the real issues?

Why do we allow the government propaganda machine to fool us?

I don't disagree some of the TSA searching doesn't necessarily decrease the chance of successful attack, and that the searching methodology isn't necessarily comprehensive.

But I felt bringing death caused by other problems (homeless or even reckless driving) is a strawman. First, terrorism IS a problem, both domestic and foreign. So whether we have more people dying because of hunger or not, isn't going to affect the searching policy in airport. We have to discuss death by drunk driving and death by terrorism separately. Is government prioritizing homeless issues? That's different from is TSA search effective. They are two completely different issues.

I always have a hard time interpreting these statistics.

I understand the numbers of terrorist-related deaths versus non-terrorist one are staggering as displayed above, but if we stopped funding these security measures at airports (scanners, staff, etc), what could the number go up to?

Are these 3000 deaths so low because of the security measures? If we were to remove/loosen security measures at airports, how could we even estimate the impact in number of terrorist-related deaths?

Are these fears of possible ramp-up of terrorist attacks (if security measures are loosened) unfounded?

To my mind, it is not about funding or not funding security at airports/borders/etc. It's about if terrorism poses enough of a threat to be worth compromising our standards of governance. We can fund and support security in these zones without suspending our civil liberties and we should.

I guess look at the numbers before the security measures were introduced

There are plenty of legitimate complaints to be made about our current situation, but this line of argumentation isn't one of them. The whole idea that the number of deaths from a particular cause determines precisely the degree of threat from that cause is silly. Swimming pool drownings kill many times more people per year than terrorists did on 9/11 but it's perfectly appropriate that there's no war on swimming pools but a war against terrorists.

>> Why do we allow the government propaganda machine to fool us?

my current working theory is that US citizens have helped their Govt hone the tactics earlier. The propaganda machine was then turned at other countries( US enemies and even allies)

And US citizens fully supported it then and even now.

How many Americans does ISIS want to kill? How many would they kill if they weren't prevented from doing so?

reply


This is fear mongering and doesn't represent the real level of risk. Furthermore it doesn't add much to the discussion.

Between bag checks and policing at stadiums, armored cockpit doors on planes, metal detectors, and descent passport checks backed by good intelligence most opportunities for foreign born terrorists evaporate. And practically it's impossible to stop lone, home grown terrorists when a rented van can be used as a weapon. So why search my phone?

It's not my intention to "fear monger".

I intend only to point out that when some claim "terrorism isn't a serious problem" they're using statistics collected while we do everything we can to prevent it.

No one is ever going to give the terrorists free reign to do what they want for a year so we can collect control data.

So we can only speculate about the consequences of not doing all we can to prevent terror attacks.

I'm not sure it's reasonable to stipulate that the surveillance we conduct actually deters ISIS. I think the answer to your question is "statistically, not many".

The Brits had special golf rules drawn up for playing through the Blitz. We need to grow up.

> I'm not sure it's reasonable to stipulate that the surveillance we conduct actually deters ISIS.

I'd say its a reasonable assumption. ISIS's goal is to actually succeed, not to get caught by surveillance before an attack.

> We need to grow up.

And stop trying to prevent terrorism? That's not growing up. While the Brits were playing golf during the Blitz, they were also investing vast amounts of money and lives into shooting down German planes.

Because ego and thus hatred against perceived differences that assists mental seperation is so very deeply ingrained in your culture. Just look and see. It really is the root cause of all suffering, the concept of "I". It is what allows for illusions like "I have rights" or "they are attacking us" and everything that comes after it: Very, very naive and subjective perception that is regarded as absolute truth and even defended to great lengths.

Every time US border security is being discusses here, I read comments about how things are bad at the Canadian or UK border too.

But does this really make an overreaction legitimate - That other countries are doing it too? Please think again before writing some knee-jerk reaction like "other countries are the same or worse"...

I was once treated unfriendly by Austrian border agents while re-entering the country. Yes, I experienced worse things when entering other countries. I still think that this particular incident was unacceptable, even though things are worse in other countries...

Whataboutism is basically the currency of debate on the internet these days. For whatever reason it's the arguing style de jure.

It's not necessarily whataboutism. It could also be a reflection of the fact that there are other circumstances necessitating the border treatment than are felt beyond the USA. Other countries are going through the same changes and they didn't elect Trump.

I really want to travel to Florida from London with my wife and baby for holidays. Stories like this though are big deterrent. I'm an atheist with a muslim name, and Chinese wife(a devout Christian). We've never travelled to US before and honestly don't know what to expect.

reply


As a tourist from a close US ally, your risk is limited to an invasion of your privacy and being inconvenienced.

That said, there are much nicer places to visit than Florida. I live 5 hours away and have never gone voluntarily...

I'm most frightened by how frequently these types of things are happening, and how normal they're starting to seem.

This most definitely doesn't seem normal. Problem is so many are looking the other way thinking "well I don't look like a terrorist, so no one will search my phone"

"First they came for..." [0]

[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/First_they_came_...

it's because everyone fully ignored the people who have been screaming about this country falling into fascism for the last sixteen years. none of this has ever been normal, but the public is finally becoming uncomfortable with how far we've fallen.

Man that is brutal. Hurt back? TOO BAD!!!

Recently worked with explosives haha, she buys fertilizer on the wrong day.

I'm pretty ignorant, I hope our country works itself out, would be a pity to go down after winning WW2 sure 70+ years later

Oh well... Like the Romans I guess

Edit: I really am ignorant to the world, busy being poor, chasing the dream of "entrepreneurship" 30% of nothing is nothing. Too scared to use the bike rack on the public bus so instead I'll walk for 1.5 hrs (6 miles) home. Scared of bums asking me for money.

Oh well, 1 in 330+million, some people will save us hopefully. It's just hard to see the bad stuff to me because I'm in my own little peasant world. Am I losing my rights/internet privacy problems? I don't know... I don't feel free that's for sure just because of finances but that's not permanent/my own fault.

Does anyone know whether travelers are required to facilitate these phone searches (e.g. enter encryption password at boot and disable screen lock)?

Edit: Found relevant article at https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2017/02/what-could-happe...

In summary, yes. It is a misdemeanor (subject to a fine of not more than $1,000) to refuse to provide assistance (e.g. translation or decryption) in the search. Assuming you refuse, they will likely seize the device and detain you for some unknown period of time.

If by "required to" you mean "legally and constitutionally required to", then that's still at least somewhat ambiguous and hasn't been fully tested in court.

If by "required" you mean "to get on my flight and avoid getting arrested", then probably yes, it's required.

Eff.org m8

Last week, Apple insisted on me giving my account password + filevault password to replace the battery (!) of my macbook at the Apple store. So I guess it's just an American thing to do...

I had a similar experience two weeks ago. They asked for my iPhone's passcode when I went in to have my screen replaced. This was apparently going to be stored in a database — I saw the form field on his iPad.

When I refused to give it to them, on the basis of privacy, the employee said that Apple could not provide the service. He backed down a little when I asked to speak to his supervisor, but then said that not providing my passcode would void my iPhone's warranty. Eventually they performed the service without my passcode and had me perform the functional testing myself before walking out of the store.

I wonder how many thousands (millions?) of iPhone passcodes are stored in Apple's database? And of course the average owner probably doesn't think to change the passcode after the service is completed.

reply


The reason for asking for your passcode is so they can perform functional testing, and they don't end up giving customers a device that isn't perfect.

It is stored in a database, but the passcode is deleted immediately after the genius marks the service as completed.

"Deleted immediately" is more likely a flag in the database being set to "don't show".

reply


Well, it might be deleted immediately from the prod DB, but there is always a DB backup...

reply


It's probably just a standard question so Apple can migrate your data if the repair fails and you need a new machine.

My MacBook Pro battery had to be replaced too and the Apple rep asked the same thing. I just told them I rather have them wipe the machine instead and they were happy to just put that in the service notes.

That is odd indeed. I had the opposite experience a few years ago when I had a broken iPhone. I tried to give my account (iCloud) password but the clerk (Genius) stopped me and said "No, just the phone PIN so we can unlock it."

Just and idea for Android: If you are rooted: Make a backup with nandroid and put it somewhere encrypted on your laptop or cloud. Make Backup with root, syncthing and rsync of your sd card (it's so complicated because many cannot remove internal "SD"). Reset phone. Cross border. Restore both backups.

The question is: WHY I need to this counter measures to protect my right of privacy when entering a country like the USA.

A reset phone will appear highly suspect and they'll probably ask where your real phone / data is, and detain you until you answer them (and/or send you back if you're not a citizen).

reply


reply


new phone who dis.

But really you can spend 30 minutes loading some apps and games, copying over a few dozen pictures, contacts, etc.

Honestly, the other resposnes to this comment suggest why such suggestions, while done in earnest, might be more harmful that helpful.

I appreciate your want, but right now the rule of law with the Border Agents seems to be "As [they] like it". Providing any sort of privacy protection is likely to garner even more suspicion from Agents, especially those that have already made up a judgement on who is and isn't a suspect.

This isn't to say people should roll over and just open up their devices, but suggestions that will impede the Border Agents or frustrate their activities should be noted as such and readers need to be aware of the potential reprecussions so they can make an informed decision. It is important to have a staunch resistance to this nonsense, but people need to be able to choose their level of participation.

For the same reason you need the 2A.

National governments have never ever historical remained on the side of "the people". They eventually go bad, more quickly so when their citizenry is impotent.

So put up the good fight. Freedom has a price, and it's not paid on April 15th

Put up the good fight, and never stop. It's a fight against entropy.

What would they do if you just don't carry your phone with you when you fly? One could ship their phone or put it in checked luggage.

They are not just looking for data at the border, they are imaging the phone and keeping those records for god knows how long and with what level of security. That is a level of privacy I'm not willing to give up, let alone the risk of having company confidential data end up in unintended hands.

In the US if you end up in secondary inspection, your checked luggage can be brought there too.

Your unusual behaviour becomes grounds for their reasonable suspicion. They'll hold you and question you to make sure you are who you say you are and that you're not on their lists and haven't been in contact with anyone on their lists.

reply


reply


Your answers to this are:

1: "here you are", and hope you haven't said anything that'll get you turned away

2: "I can't remember them, because I use strong passwords", and hope that doesn't get you turned away

3: "I don't have social media accounts", but remember that lying to federal agents is a crime.

reply


4: Enable 2FA but since you're a foreigner in the US you don't have cell service, so no 2FA text is ever received.

You're compliant as you can be.

So what? They can still hold you for hours and then deny you entry.

Unless of course having an utterly scrubbed phone (devoid of signs of normal usage) is in itself a red flag to these people.

> I intend to file no lawsuit, seek no apology

I don't understand this attitude.

reply


reply


reply


reply


I balked when my kids' school system sent a poorly worded letter including the term "social worker" on account of my child being tardy only 5 times (mostly medical reasons) for a total of about 30 minutes of missed time. Legal action was not in my mind, but a strongly worded response certainly was.

Officials will say that a muslim visiting a muslim country and leaving there some money IS a probable cause.

I know that there is racial profiling going on, and travel to certain countries will have higher numbers of individuals with certain ethnic backgrounds, but how often is this happening to middle-class white Americans? I used to travel a great deal but haven't done much over the past 5 years.

I remember being questioned for about 15 minutes on my flight from the UK to Paris back around 2008. My trip from the US to Turkey from 2013 was pretty timid, maybe 2 minutes of questions and a mandatory body scan (stopover in Amsterdam). From the US to South Africa completely painless. I did get my hands swabbed for explosive residue on a trip from Detroit to Las Vegas a couple years ago.

I'm just curious if anyone here has personal experience as a middle class white individual getting treatment as harsh as I read in some of these articles.

Maybe 5 or 6 years ago I got a very unpleasant grilling traveling to the US when they noticed that I had multiple passport stamps from Turkey and Egypt.

I had to explain repeatedly why I liked Turkey in particular and kept getting asked over and over "Why Turkey?".

[NB Turkey used to be an extremely popular holiday destination for people from the UK and I've been traveling there regularly for 20+ years].

There have been a few such stories but the people involved were prominent political dissidents like Jacob Applebaum.

https://www.aclu.org/government-data-about-searches-internat...

>Between October 2008 and June 2010, over 6,500 people traveling to and from the United States had their electronic devices searched at the border. Nearly half of these people were U.S. citizens.

... and none of them were non-belligerent white individuals traveling to/from non-suspicious countries.

Okay, I made that last part up, but c'mon.

All my electronic devices were searched by Canadian Border Services when I crossed the border into Canada four years ago.

Same.

This has nothing to do with who is leading our country. The only thing new here is that it's easy to point the finger at one person for everything you don't like; it's been in place for awhile now.

Is that so? Here's the article's take!

> The so-called border search exemption means that the 4th Amendment’s requirement of probable cause does not apply to customs officials, and the practice of “detaining” cellphones began under the George W. Bush administration. But cellphone searches by the Department of Homeland Security have exploded in 2017 — DHS officials searched more phones in February of this year than in all of 2015. (Four members of Congress introduced a bill this week that would require agents to obtain a warrant before searching a U.S. citizen’s electronic device.)

It is odd that they compared to 2015 instead of 2016.

There could be a good reason, but it feels manipulative.

I don't think there's anything odd about this at all. It will just be the case that someone looked at the figures, said "Oh, it's interesting that there were more searches in February 2017 than in 2015 overall" and ran with that figure. It's a more interesting comparison than "There was an increase of 142% year-on-year" or whatever the actual figures are.

Full Quote: "But cellphone searches by the Department of Homeland Security have exploded in 2017 — DHS officials searched more phones in February of this year than in all of 2015. (Four members of Congress introduced a bill this week that would require agents to obtain a warrant before searching a U.S. citizen’s electronic device.)

President Trump’s new security regime wastes yet more of our time and our taxpayer money and shows outright scorn for the spirit of the 4th Amendment."

The article is making it look like this is due to Trump, but if there was an ongoing increase for 2 years under Obama that would be manipulative.

It means that while Feb 2017 had a lot of searches, it didn't have as many as 2016 as a whole. It did have more than 2015 as a whole.

Perhaps the data was more readily available. Perhaps it made a stronger case for the comparison. Is there some drastic change between 2015 and 2016 I don't know about?

I don't know. It is possible, but it is strange that we would have this monthly number, but not have it available for the last year, but then have the previous year.

Oh, well, if some other country does it it can't be bad.

To do its job the border patrol must invade the privacy of people entering the country. Terrorists, drug couriers, and fugitives lie and hide things.

It's incredibly frustrating. I hate the experience every time I go through it. But I understand why it's necessary.

Is it really necessary though? Is the reason bombs aren't blowing up all over the US because of the swell job border security is doing, or might there be another reason? Perhaps the same reason bombs haven't been blowing up for centuries.

Certainly there are people who want to blow up bombs all over the US.

What's stopping them, if not our security services?

Would you say the number of such attacks has drastically fallen since 2000?

The number of people trying to attack us has drastically risen.

The number of such people that make it through the visa approval process has not drastically risen.


I think that is quite unlikely. Based on what evidence do you believe that?


Just based on my own experience having lived through the nineties. We didn't have any where near the number of attacks against the US and Europe then.


I'd rather not treat this as a forgone conclusion and would like to see some data on how often these invasive measures actually yield results.

>Terrorists, drug couriers, and fugitives

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Four_Horsemen_of_the_Infocalyp...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zero-risk_bias

> https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zero-risk_bias

Who is claiming any measure will reduce risk to zero?

> https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Four_Horsemen_of_the_Infocalyp....

Mocking reality is not an argument, even if it can create a popular TV show.

>Who is claiming any measure will reduce risk to zero?

No one. But some claim that the current risk must decrease, while it is much smaller than almost everything else.

The current risk is measured while the border patrol and other agencies do their job.

How many terrorist attacks would there be if no one was trying to stop them?

Perhaps there would be (almost) the same number of attacks. If you disagree you have to provide evidence in order to break into privacy of others.

BTW, NSA never prevented any terrorist attack: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Global_surveillance#Purposes

Upd: Also, if the risk is already small, why we need even more privacy invasions?

Can't help but notice this is an entirely different argument.

me too

I haven't taken my smarterthanyou phone traveling in years.

Get a $70 candybar, assume it will be lost, stolen, broken, pawned while overseas.

Problem solved -- at least the phone part.

This is to protect your Freedom[tm].

Is a reasonable work around to ship your phone to your future destination?

A friend of mine was questioned at an international airport because he traveled from Europe with only hand luggage (he was only staying for 2 days).

So, i guess, not having something with (electronics, luggage, ...) you can also cause problems.

But yeah, this is only one anectote, so travelling without a phone / a laptop might be fine...

My plan is to just not travel with electronics. If I need it, I might pick up a cheapo Android tablet at my destination and just leave it there, but probably I'll just go old-school.

Besides the tremendous inconvenience that would entail, how do you know it's not going to get inspected?

You absolutely have no guarantees it won't be inspected. Especially since the US Post office appears to be logging all mail for federal authorities: http://www.nytimes.com/2013/07/04/us/monitoring-of-snail-mai...

- make a cloud-backup

- purge your phone

- enter the US, let them search your plain vanilla phone

- restore backup

some people got denied entry with that tactic, too suspicious.

The US intelligence agencies are hell bent on creating a social graph of the world, and they will get to do it.

If you got a full tutorial on this, I would love to read it ;)

Do you really need a tutorial specifically on this? Backup, restore, and wiping your phone are all well-documented procedures.

because they dont search your cloud ?

How could they "search your cloud"? They're able to bypass the 4th Amendment protections because you are entering the country.

There was a recent article about a Canadian crossing into America being suspected of being a sex worker and forced to give their online user names and passwords. Which was stored and allowed them to not ask for the credentials the next time they crossed.

Here's the link: http://www.dailyxtra.com/canada/news-and-ideas/news/us-custo...

I understand that they want passwords for cloud accounts. Do they ask you for your Reddit / YC accounts as well, or just FB, Twitter and G+?

I don't know if that would work for social sites where you don't need an account. Lots of people just browse reddit/yc without an account.

I know this won't be popular but I will ask it anyway.

How is searching a phone any different than customs searching all luggage inbound to the US. How are the contents of digital devices considered to be sufficiently different that they don't warrant a cursory scan, if not automatic scan?

Then it comes down to, what exactly could you scan for anyway? Could they do short term scan/records and delete upon leaving the country or short duration? Where is the justification for doing this to citizens of this country or countries not considered to an active threat?

The difference is that information is easy to store and copy. When they search your luggage, they don't take anything from you. When your cell phone data gets scanned and copied to their servers, it's there forever. You have no control over who reads it, sells it, steals it - to use against you or anyone you contacted afterwards.

because they are copied and stored indefinitely without any promise of not spilling the content. And also that's the kind of thing that leads to an entire village in Yemen to be killed, women and children included, in the middle of the night by the Navy Seals.

