Well, no actually, it does not. Nor does it apply to non-Muslim citizens, or white citizens, or any other types of citizens.
And excuse me, but you were just "recently" made to wonder about this? Only recently?!?
We apparently decided after 9/11 that airports and any place within 100 miles of the border were going to be Constitution-free zones, where the laws around search and seizure just do not apply to anyone.
The following happened to me, for instance, in an airport in 2006:
https://arstechnica.com/uncategorized/2006/05/6767-2/
This is one of those things that kills me -- those of us whining about all this, especially under Obama, were "shrill" civil libertarians. But then Trump came to power.
Now that this crap is happening under Trump, and it's happening to ACLU lawyers and doctors and newspaper journos and so on (cue the scary music), it's suddenly a crisis, and people's hair is on fire.
It was a crisis over a decade ago, when we just abandoned the Constitution in airports and at borders. And the warning that civil libertarians gave, which was roundly ignored, was "wait until the wrong person gets hold of this power."
ACLU, which I otherwise support wholeheartedly, does us all a mild disservice by perpetuating the myth, which is very widely believed.
Like to ~1800.
Instead of fixing the real issues this country has: poverty, homelessness, joblessness, hunger, drug abuse, health care accessibility, affordable housing accessibility - we prefer to look for a boogeymen outside of the country.
Around 500-1000 Homeless Americans die from hypothermia per year, 2000-4000 Americans die per year from hunger, 35000 people on average die from drug over dose, over 500,000 people die from heart desease so in the last 15 years we lost just to these causes - around 8million people!
According to a September 2016 study by Alex Nowrasteh at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank, some 3,024 Americans died from 1975 through 2015 due to foreign-born terrorism. That number includes the 9/11 terrorist attacks (2,983 people) and averages nearly 74 Americans per year.
8million+ people dead vs. 3000? So where are the real issues?
Why do we allow the government propaganda machine to fool us?
I understand the numbers of terrorist-related deaths versus non-terrorist one are staggering as displayed above, but if we stopped funding these security measures at airports (scanners, staff, etc), what could the number go up to?
Are these 3000 deaths so low because of the security measures? If we were to remove/loosen security measures at airports, how could we even estimate the impact in number of terrorist-related deaths?
Are these fears of possible ramp-up of terrorist attacks (if security measures are loosened) unfounded?
But I felt bringing death caused by other problems (homeless or even reckless driving) is a strawman. First, terrorism IS a problem, both domestic and foreign. So whether we have more people dying because of hunger or not, isn't going to affect the searching policy in airport. We have to discuss death by drunk driving and death by terrorism separately. Is government prioritizing homeless issues? That's different from is TSA search effective. They are two completely different issues.
my current working theory is that US citizens have helped their Govt hone the tactics earlier. The propaganda machine was then turned at other countries( US enemies and even allies)
And US citizens fully supported it then and even now.
Between bag checks and policing at stadiums, armored cockpit doors on planes, metal detectors, and descent passport checks backed by good intelligence most opportunities for foreign born terrorists evaporate. And practically it's impossible to stop lone, home grown terrorists when a rented van can be used as a weapon. So why search my phone?
I intend only to point out that when some claim "terrorism isn't a serious problem" they're using statistics collected while we do everything we can to prevent it.
No one is ever going to give the terrorists free reign to do what they want for a year so we can collect control data.
So we can only speculate about the consequences of not doing all we can to prevent terror attacks.
Where and how will you spend your money?
95% on problem A and 5% on problem B?
or
95% on problem B and 5% on problem A?
The Brits had special golf rules drawn up for playing through the Blitz. We need to grow up.
I'd say its a reasonable assumption. ISIS's goal is to actually succeed, not to get caught by surveillance before an attack.
> We need to grow up.
And stop trying to prevent terrorism? That's not growing up. While the Brits were playing golf during the Blitz, they were also investing vast amounts of money and lives into shooting down German planes.
But does this really make an overreaction legitimate - That other countries are doing it too? Please think again before writing some knee-jerk reaction like "other countries are the same or worse"...
I was once treated unfriendly by Austrian border agents while re-entering the country. Yes, I experienced worse things when entering other countries. I still think that this particular incident was unacceptable, even though things are worse in other countries...
edit: typo
Thinking that one news story reported by the media is representative of the whole United States is like westerners thinking that if they travel to the Middle East there will be a roving bands of Muslims beheading people in the streets.
The media exaggerates EVERYTHING.
The absolute worst thing that will possibly happen to you is to get pulled aside for some extra questions and apparently somebody flipping through your phone. That sucks, but as an American who travels all the time, I have never seen or known anyone to have to go through anything like that.
The closest I can get to is one of my Indian friends being pulled aside for a pat down in Canada.
That said, there are much nicer places to visit than Florida. I live 5 hours away and have never gone voluntarily...
[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/First_they_came_...
Recently worked with explosives haha, she buys fertilizer on the wrong day.
I'm pretty ignorant, I hope our country works itself out, would be a pity to go down after winning WW2 sure 70+ years later
Oh well... Like the Romans I guess
Edit: I really am ignorant to the world, busy being poor, chasing the dream of "entrepreneurship" 30% of nothing is nothing. Too scared to use the bike rack on the public bus so instead I'll walk for 1.5 hrs (6 miles) home. Scared of bums asking me for money.
Oh well, 1 in 330+million, some people will save us hopefully. It's just hard to see the bad stuff to me because I'm in my own little peasant world. Am I losing my rights/internet privacy problems? I don't know... I don't feel free that's for sure just because of finances but that's not permanent/my own fault.
Ahhh well live or die my life was alright, I was privileged. A bag of meat on a rock.
When I refused to give it to them, on the basis of privacy, the employee said that Apple could not provide the service. He backed down a little when I asked to speak to his supervisor, but then said that not providing my passcode would void my iPhone's warranty. Eventually they performed the service without my passcode and had me perform the functional testing myself before walking out of the store.
I wonder how many thousands (millions?) of iPhone passcodes are stored in Apple's database? And of course the average owner probably doesn't think to change the passcode after the service is completed.
It is stored in a database, but the passcode is deleted immediately after the genius marks the service as completed.
My MacBook Pro battery had to be replaced too and the Apple rep asked the same thing. I just told them I rather have them wipe the machine instead and they were happy to just put that in the service notes.
Edit: Found relevant article at https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2017/02/what-could-happe...
In summary, yes. It is a misdemeanor (subject to a fine of not more than $1,000) to refuse to provide assistance (e.g. translation or decryption). Assuming you refuse, they will likely seize the device and detain you for some unknown period of time.
If by "required" you mean "to get on my flight and avoid getting arrested", then probably yes, it's required.
The question is: WHY I need to this counter measures to protect my right of privacy when entering a country like the USA.
This is terrible advice to foreigners who may be denied entry, and then have that denial seen as prejudicial in trying to enter the country again.
But really you can spend 30 minutes loading some apps and games, copying over a few dozen pictures, contacts, etc.
National governments have never ever historical remained on the side of "the people". They eventually go bad, more quickly so when their citizenry is impotent.
So put up the good fight. Freedom has a price, and it's not paid on April 15th
I appreciate your want, but right now the rule of law with the Border Agents seems to be "As [they] like it". Providing any sort of privacy protection is likely to garner even more suspicion from Agents, especially those that have already made up a judgement on who is and isn't a suspect.
This isn't to say people should roll over and just open up their devices, but suggestions that will impede the Border Agents or frustrate their activities should be noted as such and readers need to be aware of the potential reprecussions so they can make an informed decision. It is important to have a staunch resistance to this nonsense, but people need to be able to choose their level of participation.
They are not just looking for data at the border, they are imaging the phone and keeping those records for god knows how long and with what level of security. That is a level of privacy I'm not willing to give up, let alone the risk of having company confidential data end up in unintended hands.
Your answers to this are:
1: "here you are", and hope you haven't said anything that'll get you turned away
2: "I can't remember them, because I use strong passwords", and hope that doesn't get you turned away
3: "I don't have social media accounts", but remember that lying to federal agents is a crime.
You're compliant as you can be.
I don't understand this attitude.
I balked when my kids' school system sent a poorly worded letter including the term "social worker" on account of my child being tardy only 5 times (mostly medical reasons) for a total of about 30 minutes of missed time. Legal action was not in my mind, but a strongly worded response certainly was.
I remember being questioned for about 15 minutes on my flight from the UK to Paris back around 2008. My trip from the US to Turkey from 2013 was pretty timid, maybe 2 minutes of questions and a mandatory body scan (stopover in Amsterdam). From the US to South Africa completely painless. I did get my hands swabbed for explosive residue on a trip from Detroit to Las Vegas a couple years ago.
I'm just curious if anyone here has personal experience as a middle class white individual getting treatment as harsh as I read in some of these articles.
I had to explain repeatedly why I liked Turkey in particular and kept getting asked over and over "Why Turkey?".
[NB Turkey used to be an extremely popular holiday destination for people from the UK and I've been traveling there regularly for 20+ years].
>Between October 2008 and June 2010, over 6,500 people traveling to and from the United States had their electronic devices searched at the border. Nearly half of these people were U.S. citizens.
... and none of them were non-belligerent white individuals traveling to/from non-suspicious countries.
Okay, I made that last part up, but c'mon.
This has nothing to do with who is leading our country. The only thing new here is that it's easy to point the finger at one person for everything you don't like; it's been in place for awhile now.
> The so-called border search exemption means that the 4th Amendment’s requirement of probable cause does not apply to customs officials, and the practice of “detaining” cellphones began under the George W. Bush administration. But cellphone searches by the Department of Homeland Security have exploded in 2017 — DHS officials searched more phones in February of this year than in all of 2015. (Four members of Congress introduced a bill this week that would require agents to obtain a warrant before searching a U.S. citizen’s electronic device.)
There could be a good reason, but it feels manipulative.
President Trump’s new security regime wastes yet more of our time and our taxpayer money and shows outright scorn for the spirit of the 4th Amendment."
The article is making it look like this is due to Trump, but if there was an ongoing increase for 2 years under Obama that would be manipulative.
It's incredibly frustrating. I hate the experience every time I go through it. But I understand why it's necessary.
What's stopping them, if not our security services?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Four_Horsemen_of_the_Infocalyp...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zero-risk_bias
Who is claiming any measure will reduce risk to zero?
> https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Four_Horsemen_of_the_Infocalyp....
Mocking reality is not an argument, even if it can create a popular TV show.
No one. But some claim that the current risk must decrease, while it is much smaller than almost everything else.
How many terrorist attacks would there be if no one was trying to stop them?
BTW, NSA never prevented any terrorist attack: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Global_surveillance#Purposes
Upd: Also, if the risk is already small, why we need even more privacy invasions?
> NSA never prevented any terrorist attack:
> The director of the National Security Administration today told Congress that more than 50 potential terrorist attacks have been thwarted by two controversial programs tracking more than a billion phone calls and vast swaths of Internet data each day.
http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/nsa-director-50-potential-ter...
Get a $70 candybar, assume it will be lost, stolen, broken, pawned while overseas.
Problem solved -- at least the phone part.
So, i guess, not having something with (electronics, luggage, ...) you can also cause problems.
But yeah, this is only one anectote, so travelling without a phone / a laptop might be fine...
- purge your phone
- enter the US, let them search your plain vanilla phone
- restore backup
The US intelligence agencies are hell bent on creating a social graph of the world, and they will get to do it.
Here's the link:
http://www.dailyxtra.com/canada/news-and-ideas/news/us-custo...
How is searching a phone any different than customs searching all luggage inbound to the US. How are the contents of digital devices considered to be sufficiently different that they don't warrant a cursory scan, if not automatic scan?
Then it comes down to, what exactly could you scan for anyway? Could they do short term scan/records and delete upon leaving the country or short duration? Where is the justification for doing this to citizens of this country or countries not considered to an active threat?
