Show HN: Resumegen – A single-page LaTeX resume generator (writecodeeveryday.github.io)
21 points by WrtCdEvrydy 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 19 comments | favorite





tl;dr: it is a big form where you enter your personal details. The form is slidinated (pagination with slides).

At the end, you get a button to copy some latex, which you are instructed to paste in some website which applies a template and you get a preview back. You can get a PDF as well. Example here https://l.awalgarg.me/oobqng33.pdf.

Seems handy I guess for getting a starting point.

I made this but with markdown a while ago, https://github.com/awalgarg/cv-maker.

I generate my CV [1] through a setup consisting jade templates, brunch and css. The content of CV is in a yaml [2] file which is compiled to a static html. Code is on github [3] for anyone to use. :)

[1] https://noop.pw/resume

[2] https://github.com/prashnts/prashnts.github.io/blob/develop/...

[3] https://github.com/prashnts/prashnts.github.io/blob/develop/...

i write particularly bad resumes (as my colleagues have told me) and I find resume critiques dreadful. A tool like that produces the basic item is truly helpful.

You actually get the source so you can modify it as you get your critiques. You may find moving the sections around helps when doing critiques.

nice work, some feedback: would be nice to have a sample output file at the beginning in order to see what you'd get at the end

If you click on the Deedy Resume, you can see the initial template, but this was designed to use Overleaf for real time rendering so you could see it as you filled it out, which was never implemented.

The first person to port LaTeX to WASM will be hailed as the messiah.

It wouldn't take much to bring this to WASM:

http://manuels.github.io/texlive.js/

See previous story: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=5083361

Remember this only generates the LaTeX source. Overleaf does the heavy lifting for rendering.

Is it a sign of dumb or a sign of genius not to know what WASM is?

WebAssembly. The spiritual successor to asm.js for representing an easier compile target to browsers from C/C++.

In any case, the sheer size of LaTeX will make such an endeavour probably not very useful (Download 1 GiB to render a document? Probably not.)

Oh yeah, I've heard of Web assembly, just not the acronym.

It took me a minute, but probably Webassembly

they you can create a WASMey

Including the complete set of packages provided by texlive-full of course. :)

The actually TeX binary is actually quite small - it is little more than a macro processor. The other packages could actually be loaded on demand and kept in a local cache.

Beyond a basic set of packages, this is what MikTex does, and why I prefer it to TexLive on Windows.

"A Script on this page is causing it to run slow".

Check network inspector tab texlive-full.js - 2.4Gb.

Still less than some SPA.

