At the end, you get a button to copy some latex, which you are instructed to paste in some website which applies a template and you get a preview back. You can get a PDF as well. Example here https://l.awalgarg.me/oobqng33.pdf.
Seems handy I guess for getting a starting point.
I made this but with markdown a while ago, https://github.com/awalgarg/cv-maker.
[1] https://noop.pw/resume
[2] https://github.com/prashnts/prashnts.github.io/blob/develop/...
[3] https://github.com/prashnts/prashnts.github.io/blob/develop/...
http://manuels.github.io/texlive.js/
See previous story: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=5083361
In any case, the sheer size of LaTeX will make such an endeavour probably not very useful (Download 1 GiB to render a document? Probably not.)
Check network inspector tab texlive-full.js - 2.4Gb.
