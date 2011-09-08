I really liked this last line. I agree. I think that I would be much more productive in my life if I didn't had to think aboud keeping my job and having enough funds for expenses.
Hopefully, minimal income will become a standard thing in the future.
That $120k startup job? Move to a cheaper locale, make half of that in a job that gives you more free time, and you are still making a salary that most workers would kill for. That's easier said than done, but tech workers are some of the most privileged in the world. If you can't make it by on a tech salary, an extra $10k isn't going to do you any good - and that's what basic income promises for each person if you want to spend 3 trillion a year.
However, you don't need to be 94 to be brilliant either.
When you're young you have fewer commitments, more time, more energy, and an ability to recover from marathon slogs to get work done. Your lack of experience may hamper you in some fields, but it also allows you to see the World from a different angle which might, given your field, be an advantage.
When you're older, you will have far more experience, insight, and the ability to allow your subconscious to bring together disparate experiences and thoughts into new ideas. However, you may be cognitively locked into seeing things a certain way, you will more likely have other draws on your time and you're less likely to be able to do (or recover from), 100-hour weeks.
Both groups have something to offer, but the idea that one group is better than the other is ludicrous.
Young people are not smarter. Old people are not wiser. They each just have different life experiences, abilities and ways of prioritising time.
It appears to me that every bodily system slowly degrades as you age. Care to site any scientific studies showing that intelligence does not decline with age? That is a surprising claim to make.
The article is about genius, but the strengths you attach to the young here apply more to what I would consider being a good worker drone.
When considering the cases of both Goodenough and Zuckerberg, my takeaway is that when it comes to genius, age is a non-factor.
Old people do tend to be wiser. When you are 20 you simply can't make up for the 10 extra years of experience you are missing against someone who is 30...and someone who is 50 and has used the last 20 years improving themselves...forget about it. No matter how smart you are you can't overcome the slow accumulation of experience that time brings.
I think what Goodenough says about not closing your mind as you age is key. Some old people stop learning, but if you combine a lifetime of learning and being willing to change your mind, it's remarkable what you can do. one of the great detriments to the tech industry is the youth movement. Giving college kids the world is detrimental to the world and ultimately those people. Adversity is good.
You can't know what you don't know?
Imagine someone of the calibre of Feynman at 150!
An easy example is music. The world is full of professional and amateur musicians, many of who are considered obsessed and yet people considered geniuses rare, perhaps only a handful every century.
"Hello? Automobile engine self repairable? Impossible!"
"Hello? Programming with cards? Impossible!"
I'm 28 and nothing infuriates me more than late 20's or early 30 year old man-children making fun of a generation who won WW2, put a man on the moon, improved civil rights tremendously, and ushered in an era of human prosperity and progress never seen before. Such arrogance from a group of people who have accomplished little of note in comparison.
I don't feel superior teaching a man to use Google if that man when he was a decade younger than the age I am now was flying a chopper over Vietnam to support his wife and two children. Listen and learn from them while they are still around.
