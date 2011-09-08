Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Dr John Goodenough’s story suggests some people become more creative with age (nytimes.com)
38 points by sonabinu 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 19 comments | favorite





> Last but not least, he credited old age with bringing him a new kind of intellectual freedom. At 94, he said, “You no longer worry about keeping your job.”

I really liked this last line. I agree. I think that I would be much more productive in my life if I didn't had to think aboud keeping my job and having enough funds for expenses.

Hopefully, minimal income will become a standard thing in the future.

reply


Many tech workers do this to themselves because they feel like they need to keep up with the Joneses.

That $120k startup job? Move to a cheaper locale, make half of that in a job that gives you more free time, and you are still making a salary that most workers would kill for. That's easier said than done, but tech workers are some of the most privileged in the world. If you can't make it by on a tech salary, an extra $10k isn't going to do you any good - and that's what basic income promises for each person if you want to spend 3 trillion a year.

reply


The Zuckerberg line about younger people being smarter is the dumbest line in history relating to this industry. It makes Gates' claim about 1MB being all anybody would ever need look like beautiful wisdom in comparison.

However, you don't need to be 94 to be brilliant either.

When you're young you have fewer commitments, more time, more energy, and an ability to recover from marathon slogs to get work done. Your lack of experience may hamper you in some fields, but it also allows you to see the World from a different angle which might, given your field, be an advantage.

When you're older, you will have far more experience, insight, and the ability to allow your subconscious to bring together disparate experiences and thoughts into new ideas. However, you may be cognitively locked into seeing things a certain way, you will more likely have other draws on your time and you're less likely to be able to do (or recover from), 100-hour weeks.

Both groups have something to offer, but the idea that one group is better than the other is ludicrous.

Young people are not smarter. Old people are not wiser. They each just have different life experiences, abilities and ways of prioritising time.

reply


Here are some things that decline with age: - Grip strength - Sperm count in men - Sperm quality in men - Fertility in women (even before menopause) - Skin elasticity - Eyesight - Muscle definition - Aerobic capacity - Wound healing rate - Hair growth rate - Sleep quality & duration - Testosterone levels - Thermal adaption to changes in temperature

It appears to me that every bodily system slowly degrades as you age. Care to site any scientific studies showing that intelligence does not decline with age? That is a surprising claim to make.

reply


In my experience, great work is rarely the result of "marathon slogs". In fact I would call the result of such slogs the opposite of great.

The article is about genius, but the strengths you attach to the young here apply more to what I would consider being a good worker drone.

When considering the cases of both Goodenough and Zuckerberg, my takeaway is that when it comes to genius, age is a non-factor.

reply


the question on my mind these days, is if Zuckerberg in 2017 is still that foolish. He seems to have learned his lessons about getting caught in public saying foolish things. Does he still believe foolish things though? I think he does, and that frightens me because of how much power he now has.

reply


It's not definitive that Gates ever said that: http://quoteinvestigator.com/2011/09/08/640k-enough/

reply


Only a sheltered 22-year old could make that statement. Dumb indeed.

Old people do tend to be wiser. When you are 20 you simply can't make up for the 10 extra years of experience you are missing against someone who is 30...and someone who is 50 and has used the last 20 years improving themselves...forget about it. No matter how smart you are you can't overcome the slow accumulation of experience that time brings.

I think what Goodenough says about not closing your mind as you age is key. Some old people stop learning, but if you combine a lifetime of learning and being willing to change your mind, it's remarkable what you can do. one of the great detriments to the tech industry is the youth movement. Giving college kids the world is detrimental to the world and ultimately those people. Adversity is good.

You can't know what you don't know?

reply


http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2017/EE/C6EE02...

Publication here.

reply


I'm very much looking forward to the longevity/healthspan movement succeeding: I there is an immense amount of good that will come from having healthy 150 year olds around, who still have the stamina to pound a fist on the table. I expect there will be a lot less ageism and their wisdom will be worth gold for businesses willing to listen.

Imagine someone of the calibre of Feynman at 150!

reply


This title is extremely clickbaity. Think like a 94-Year-Old? Any 94-Year-Old? Couldn't they pick something that is relevant to the article about Goodenough's new battery research? He is the exception, not the rule. Mainstream media makes my brain hurt.

reply


"Hello? Is this Google? Hello Mr Yahoo : I would like a pizza recipe for my grandkids, please. Thank you."?

reply


Is that ageism or do you reference something worthwhile or funny?

reply


I'm only making fun of "thinking like a 94 year old": There is no such thing in my opinion. ( And to be a genius you only have to work on something to the point of obsession but some may disagree )

reply


There are many more people who are considered obsessed with something and are not considered geniuses than there are people who are considered geniuses.

An easy example is music. The world is full of professional and amateur musicians, many of who are considered obsessed and yet people considered geniuses rare, perhaps only a handful every century.

reply


"Hello? What is this physical analog electronic component? Replace or mend? WHAT? Throw away; don't fix!"

"Hello? Automobile engine self repairable? Impossible!"

"Hello? Programming with cards? Impossible!"

reply


In all honesty we've become a throw away generation without the ability to get in there and see how the machine work. Inevitable perhaps but the former generation are much more handy than we and frankly have probably in many cases got a better bottom up view of how things work under the covers

reply


Yeah, I think globalization has made products so commoditized, its more economical to throw them away then fix them. 4k 55' TVs for less than a grand; in the 80s that purchase would have been a projection TV for several thousand dollars (in 80s dollars!) and would have been kept for a decade or more. Now, it's toss it and upgrade. Same with PCs, etc.


"I have to hire someone to change my tire,patch my roof,paint my house,cook me dinner,fix my plumbing,drive me to work,coach me through life,teach me how to talk to women,provide me with a safe space.."

I'm 28 and nothing infuriates me more than late 20's or early 30 year old man-children making fun of a generation who won WW2, put a man on the moon, improved civil rights tremendously, and ushered in an era of human prosperity and progress never seen before. Such arrogance from a group of people who have accomplished little of note in comparison.

I don't feel superior teaching a man to use Google if that man when he was a decade younger than the age I am now was flying a chopper over Vietnam to support his wife and two children. Listen and learn from them while they are still around.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: