|Ask HN: How to type better one handed?
1 point by welly 16 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
|I recently broke my right hand and luckily I'm cack-handed so it's not been too much of a struggle getting by.
However typing has become something of a monumental task and I have another 5 weeks of this.
I code on OSX, and work in an office so using dictation tools is out of the question.
Does anyone know of any tools that may make my work life easier for the next 5 weeks?
