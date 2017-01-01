Hacker News
China threatened to make life tough for Google if Trump keeps up his criticism
businessinsider.com
1 point
by
jgrahamc
28 minutes ago
Safety1stClyde
26 minutes ago
So Google has to blackmail Trump? If Google had that much influence, surely Trump wouldn't have even won the election.
