BillForward (YC S14) Is Hiring Engineers – London, Full Time Only

We have built the best way for companies to charge their customers. BillForward delivers a solution to the complexity of Quote-to-Cash. Complex pricing, metrics, payout schedules: BillForward has you covered. Our customers range from small mom-and-pops, to large emerging enterprises. We are focused and mission-driven. We are changing the way people bill. Based in San Francisco and London, backed by Y Combinator and the creator of SamKnows (amongst others). People who can own a problem and deliver will thrive. You will join a team comprised of engineers who have graduated from Microsoft, Morgan Stanley, Oxford University, Cambridge University, and somehow an MBA! The roles we're hiring for: Central London - Lead Engineer, Graduate Engineer, iOS developer, Salesforce, Devops, in-house Magician. Technology Stack - Java - NodeJS - AngularJS - PHP - Etc contact dm5hIE5HIG92eXlzYmVqbmVxIFFCRyBhcmc=