Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Serpstat – multipurpose SEO tool (serpstat.com)
1 point by di_ry 27 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Hi, guys. Serpstat is not exactly a new thing, but we're new to "western" market and your feedback is much appreciated. It's freemium, so you can play with it.

I don't know if promo codes are allowed here, but I made one just in case, so you can try it without limits: -- hackernews -- enter it on your profile page to activate.

you can actually run a site audit on up to 10,000 pages with this coupon, so you can check your website for SEO errors as a bonus.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: