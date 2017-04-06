Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The sheer amount of data Windows 10 will send from your PC (theregister.co.uk)
19 points by frik 45 minutes ago





>Engineers, with permission from Microsoft’s privacy governance team, can obtain users' documents that trigger crashes in applications, so they can work out what's going wrong. The techies can also run diagnostic tools remotely on the computers, again with permission from their overseers.

So in other words: engineering access to your personal documents (and computer) is mediated by a group of people who also shouldn't have access in the first place. Got it.

When I close my eyes, it's almost like I can vividly picture the crappy NSA PowerPoint slides that must exist, detailing "Windows telemetry exploitation" or some such. At the very least, the information has to be incredibly useful for targeting purposes.

I cant comment on the article since I don't have any actual data on the subject (it doesn't seem they do either). But I do have a slightly on-topic question for HN readers using Windows in enterprise:

You can run popular Linux distributions off grid and still receive security updates via a local package repository. Can you still do something like this with Windows? Does it require an special Windows 10 version?

I think you need an Enterprise license to customise the update process. Not even Pro will do, although with that you can turn off the forced updates, which Home users can't.

search for WSUS

The reason I installed ubuntu on my laptop.

