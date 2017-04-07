Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
African FinTech Startup launch programmable bank account for software developers (iafrikan.com)
5 points by tefo-mohapi 58 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





This is very exciting. In the EU the fintech revolution is also banging the gates, as in 2018 all banks must support a standard protocol, if I recall correctly.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: