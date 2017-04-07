Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
African FinTech Startup launch programmable bank account for software developers
(
iafrikan.com
)
5 points
by
tefo-mohapi
58 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
kodfodrasz
42 minutes ago
This is very exciting. In the EU the fintech revolution is also banging the gates, as in 2018 all banks must support a standard protocol, if I recall correctly.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply