Computer security is broken from top to bottom (economist.com)
I found a certain irony in the title of this piece given that when I first opened the article, I was greeted with, "You've reached your article limit. Register to read up to three articles each week or subscribe now for just €20", and then I switched to incognito mode and defeated their security.

(I'm actually an Economist subscriber, I just wasn't logged in.)

