Ask HN: Anything You Always Wanted to Ask HN, but You Didn't
1 point
by
thomasdd
19 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
Is there something, you considered to ask on HN and never did? What about ask it here? :) Could be interesting
Tomte
5 minutes ago
What about just asking in its own thread and leaving those reddit-style threads off this site?
reply
