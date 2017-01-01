|
|Simple Habit (YC W17) is hiring #2 engineer
|
|Simple Habit (YC W2017) is a Netflix for mindfulness & meditations. We've launched less than a year ago, but we're already one of the top grossing health & fitness apps on the AppStore - growing fast!
We're backed by NEA and prominent angel investors in Silicon Valley.
We're a team of 4 (CEO, CTO, engineer, designer) and we’re looking for our #2 engineer to join our team in San Francisco.
We’re using Swift for iOS, Kotlin on Android, and React on our web app. Our backend is built using Heroku/NodeJS/Express and some Python3.
An ideal candidate would have at least 3 years of engineering experience and be product focused. We're willing to offer a competitive package of equity and cash salary for the right candidate.
If you're interested in helping people live resilient lives through mindfulness, please reach out to yunha@simplehabit.com with your linkedin or resume.
Thanks!
Yunha
