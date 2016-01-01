Marc Andreessen: “Take the Ego Out of Ideas”

...considering this statement was delivered while the US Workforce Participation is at 30+ year lows while productivity and technological change has made significant inroads during that time (ex: Macintosh 512k vs. iPhone 7), I think he's missing a large chunk of the, uh, big picture.
Then, contrast one of his well reasoned and very telling thoughts about the future:
>All of a sudden you can have the idea that an hour-long commute is actually a big perk because instead of driving and having to sit and focus and lurch through traffic, what if your car is a rolling living room? What if you get to spend that hour playing with your kid or reading the news or watching TV or actually working because you don’t have to worry about driving?
Because in the United States, we should be working even while we are getting to work, because we don't work enough? SMDH. To me, the Working Class has plenty of reason to be cynical about this vision of the future..."playing with your kids in the car" time or not.
However, these commutes should get shorter just because the cars will drive better and maybe at higher speeds.
Most people commuting are those with families who live further out for less cost and/or more house because they have families.
Shouldn't it be:
> Anonymous: “Take the Ego Out of Ideas”
just look at andreesen horowitz investments. many are largely media companies(buzzfeed, stack exchange). they've tried doing finance which is a much bigger market but like clinkle clearly imploded and coinbase probably is next(literally transfers went down the other day eek). so fb is still all he's got.
he hasn't invested in any big winners yet beyond fb/media. so why should i listen to this guys advice(unless of course if i'm building a media company).
Netscape sold for more than that.
