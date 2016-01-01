Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Marc Andreessen: “Take the Ego Out of Ideas” (stanford.edu)
43 points by allenleein 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 9 comments | favorite





>So if technological change were going to cause elimination of jobs, one presumes we would have seen it by now.

...considering this statement was delivered while the US Workforce Participation is at 30+ year lows while productivity and technological change has made significant inroads during that time (ex: Macintosh 512k vs. iPhone 7), I think he's missing a large chunk of the, uh, big picture.

Then, contrast one of his well reasoned and very telling thoughts about the future:

>All of a sudden you can have the idea that an hour-long commute is actually a big perk because instead of driving and having to sit and focus and lurch through traffic, what if your car is a rolling living room? What if you get to spend that hour playing with your kid or reading the news or watching TV or actually working because you don’t have to worry about driving?

Because in the United States, we should be working even while we are getting to work, because we don't work enough? SMDH. To me, the Working Class has plenty of reason to be cynical about this vision of the future..."playing with your kids in the car" time or not.

reply


Yeah, the problem is you still spend an hour in the car away from your family and friends. Are you taking your kid to work, or dropping them off somewhere (school?).. most kids go to their neighborhood school... I mean self driving cars will be great but the work commute will still be like taking the train. For that 1 hour long commute you can't work on your house, do chores, be present at home... A 10 minute walk or short drive is still far better.

However, these commutes should get shorter just because the cars will drive better and maybe at higher speeds.

Most people commuting are those with families who live further out for less cost and/or more house because they have families.

reply


I guess with the growing remote work movement this becomes harder and harder to do since you spend less time with your peers whom you can "argue with" mentally since you lack time around them to get a better sense of how they think

reply


Video & Transcript: Marc Andreessen on Change, Constraints, and Curiosity

https://gist.github.com/anonymous/e40ca4a54cc35379d6052369f8...

reply


> Marc Andreessen: “Take the Ego Out of Ideas”

Shouldn't it be:

> Anonymous: “Take the Ego Out of Ideas”

reply


(2016)

reply


he's a media vc. facebook is basically his crown jewel and that's it. facebook/media is cool i guess, but i don't see how he know much about anything else such as robotics or ai.

just look at andreesen horowitz investments. many are largely media companies(buzzfeed, stack exchange). they've tried doing finance which is a much bigger market but like clinkle clearly imploded and coinbase probably is next(literally transfers went down the other day eek). so fb is still all he's got.

he hasn't invested in any big winners yet beyond fb/media. so why should i listen to this guys advice(unless of course if i'm building a media company).

reply


He founded Opsware and sold it for $1.6 billion in cash.

Netscape sold for more than that.

reply


That picture makes me want to not keep reading but then I remember Netscape.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: