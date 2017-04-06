Hacker News
Uber investor, Bill Gurley: 25 yrs for lvl 4/5 autonomous vehicles in US cities
(
cnbc.com
)
13 points
by
jonmc12
2 hours ago
oblio
14 minutes ago
A more realistic estimate than what's being thrown around here.
People seem to forget that often the blocker is other people, not tech.
