Uber investor, Bill Gurley: 25 yrs for lvl 4/5 autonomous vehicles in US cities (cnbc.com)
13 points by jonmc12 2 hours ago





A more realistic estimate than what's being thrown around here.

People seem to forget that often the blocker is other people, not tech.

