U.S. FCC chairman plans fast-track repeal of net neutrality: sources (reuters.com)
6 points by doctorshady 23 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Is there anything that can be done here? Pai and his little buddy O'Rielly have an easy majority on the FCC here, and I doubt they'll listen to any comments. Short of like, the Trump government being dismantled before then, how do you get rid of such a transparently corrupt head of a federal agency?

