U.S. FCC chairman plans fast-track repeal of net neutrality: sources
reuters.com
6 points
by
doctorshady
23 minutes ago
1 comment
doctorshady
10 minutes ago
Is there anything that can be done here? Pai and his little buddy O'Rielly have an easy majority on the FCC here, and I doubt they'll listen to any comments. Short of like, the Trump government being dismantled before then, how do you get rid of such a transparently corrupt head of a federal agency?
