U.S. FCC chairman plans fast-track repeal of net neutrality: sources
(
reuters.com
)
17 points
by
doctorshady
29 minutes ago
|
|
|
|
4 comments
|
shmerl
3 minutes ago
Voluntarily and monopolists don't combine. This whole corrupted "lawmaking" process is disgusting.
doctorshady
17 minutes ago
Is there anything that can be done here? Pai and his little buddy O'Rielly have an easy majority on the FCC here, and I doubt they'll listen to any comments. Short of like, the Trump government being dismantled before then, how do you get rid of such a transparently corrupt head of a federal agency?
wavefunction
4 minutes ago
You vote in a new President.
kablaa
0 minutes ago
Voting in the midterms is equally as important! If we can regain some balance in either the house or the senate we can block, or at least slow these terrible bills down
