I'm a CS undergrad at UCLA teaching a seminar on cybersecurity for all audience
kfrankc
1 hour ago
kfrankc
1 hour ago
No programming or prior knowledge in cs is required, just an interest for a more cybersecurity-aware population! Fill out this form if you want to receive weekly updates on materials and slides!
