Phil Schiller, Craig Federighi and John Ternus on the State of Apple’s Pro Macs (techcrunch.com)
19 points by rbanffy 1 hour ago





I have mixed feelings about this. On the one hand I'm surprised and glad that Apple has broken their vow of silence on ever talking about future products or plans. On the other hand, it's pretty clear from their talk that they are just now starting development on a new Mac Pro, and they're saying "not coming this year" makes it seem like they don't even want to commit to 2018.

They let the Mac Pro sit there for over 1200 days without a single update or price drop. It's hard to think that they weren't planning on just killing it. And they're apparently surprised that developers are buying non touch bar macbooks, which considering how many developers use vim just seems weird. It seems like it took a big outcry and actual sales numbers to make them realize their pro segment isn't happy, and considering you can't develop for iOS or in many cases macOS unless you own a mac, I just don't feel reassured.

Points to Ulanoff for referencing the "courage" meme to Phil Schiller's face.

This reads like Donald Trump propaganda. "The mac is doing really well. We're proud of..."

I guess this is the only USA made Apple product. Not really surprised they can't execute.

I actually don't support this behind closed door meeting with reporters. Steve always ran things incredibly tight lipped, no need for transparency. This is a leadership error in my eyes and seems like a decision made by community.

