Hush (YC S16) Is Hiring SSE (Back End)

About Hush: Hush is a venture-backed e-commerce startup in downtown Los Angeles. As San Francisco transplants and startup veterans, tech is in our blood. We believe strongly that engineering is the driving force behind our business, and are striving to build a strong, versatile engineering team. As a software engineer at Hush, you'll get the chance to work with a small, closely knit team and help us lead the direction of our engineering efforts, and really make an impact on our business. What you'll do: We are looking for skilled backend engineers to helps us work through tough, multi faceted problems. We're a small team, and in order for us to thrive we need members who have the drive and ability to work on a wide array of products. From working on our custom warehouse software, to developing our data pipeline, to working on the APIs that power our website and mobile app, you'll get the chance to experience a wide variety of development scenarios. Real-time data is core to our business, and as we grow we'll need our backend to be ready to scale with us. Ensuring every service we release is ready to scale is key to our growth strategy. What you'll need: -At least 4 years engineering experience (5+ preferred) -Experience with Go, Java or C++ (Go preferred) -Experience or interest in real-time data and back-end technologies. Our business thrives on real-time data, allowing us to make just-in-time decisions to deliver our customers and internal employees a better product. -Be deeply interested in the long-term view. Yes, we need to deliver value rapidly, but our problem domain will grow dramatically over time. Figure out where we need to be in a year and identify how we'll get there incrementally, while helping us manage and constrain technical debt and other forms of unnecessary complications which will in the long run serve us poorly. -To be a quick learner. We're looking for software engineers who thrive on learning new technologies. As a startup, and we have a lot of problem domains that need to be worked on, and you should have the ability and drive to adapt accordingly. -Versatility. You understand how all the pieces fit together (front-end, database, network layer, etc.) and how they impact the performance of your application. Nice-To-Haves: -Extensive experience with PostgreSQL, MySQL or other RDBMS. -Experience developing enterprise WMS or ERP systems. -Experience developing services using gRPC, Thrift or other RPC standard. -Experience with protocol buffers. -Experience with ES6 and either React JS or Angular JS -Experience with AWS, or other cloud platform (GCE, Azure, etc.) Benefits: -Full medical/dental/vision package to fit your needs -Unlimited vacation policy; take time when you need it