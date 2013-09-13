Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
U.S. Launches over 50 Missiles at Syrian Military Base (nbcnews.com)
43 points by plessthanpt05 37 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 22 comments | favorite





Wonderful news! Finally, someone standing up to Assad and Putin! Who would have thought it would be the US president who Putin "absolutely didn't" put into office?

And yet just today Rand Paul told Trump not to take unilateral military action, that he needed to clear it with Congress first. (Maybe Trump briefed them. Maybe that's good enough, but I think the idea was that Congress needed to have a chance to vote.)

This is bad. This is very bad.

Deep breathes. This may be Donald trying to make good on his campaign promise of sneak attacking without announcement.

    1. The U.S. and ISIS are on the same side in this war.

    2. Assad is a secularist, modernizer.
Shudder.

Append to 1.: "moderate rebels," like Al-Nusra Front, who were actually caught in Turkey with chemical weapons [1].

Ron Paul is questioning the origin of the attack, but here we are.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia is moving forward as of earlier this week, and the Turkish stream pipeline can't move forward until the Syria question is settled. Add to that in late March Russia announced it was coming up with an alternative to the SWIFT banking system. Collision course.

Vlad doesn't seem like the kind to back down. Not looking forward to this one bit.

[1] http://www.latimes.com/world/worldnow/la-fg-wn-syrian-rebels...

1. The US is also fighting ISIS. Despite the popular saying, "the enemy of my enemy" is not the same as "my friend".

2. Assad is also someone who uses chemical weapons on his own people. (All right, the other side of a civil war, but still citizens of his own nation.) He's a guy who turned protests into a civil war by his brutality in response. "Secularist and modernizer" isn't the same as "good guy".

Is this how WW3 starts?

Duck and cover, kids. This ain't gonna be pretty.

Just a slight overreaction on your part. Just about every President has launched punitive strikes against targets for bad behavior. None led to WW3.

How many of them were under the protection of Russia?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cold_War

It's not cold when your actually killing people.


[citation needed]

http://www.politico.eu/article/russia-says-support-for-syria...

(Dated today.)


Pretty much.

Will get interesting if missiles start to hit Russians in Syria.

"THE US has launched a massive cruise missile strike against Syria – despite a warning from Russia not to get involved."

http://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/603497/trump-syr...

Dude, you can do better than the Daily Star!

Yeah, I had never heard of it before, so wasn't sure of it's reputation & whether or not to post it. (...guess not)

There's a Lebanese newspaper with the same name with a very good rep

FUCK

Sorry all. That is what I felt on reading this. We just don't need war.

