Ask HN: Has anyone ever been a “shadow employee”?

Every time I have to find work it is an absolute slog. I send resume after resume, do phone interview after phone interview. Each time I get hired, I do everything in my power to keep the job. I try to make friends with everyone at the company, even the people that I would loathe otherwise. Once I'm hired, I have no problems. 100% of the technical challenges I've been tasked with solving I've been able to solve. I have never been stumped by a technical challenge. Yet no one will hire me. It'd be one thing if I can't code, but I can. I can do mentoring if thats what a company wants me to do. If the company wants me to just write code I can do that too. No one will give me a change. I've been programming for 20 years, and professionally since 2008. Is it possible that even though I think of myself as a productive programmer, that I'm actually not? Is it possible that these companies that have me do phone interviews actually know more about my programming abilities that I do? Is there anyone else in the same situation as me? Is there anyone who has a programming job but can't keep up want to hire me as a "shadow employee" that does all the work for you while I get a salary that draws from your salary. Has anyone else ever been part of such an arrangement?