|Ask HN: Has anyone ever been a “shadow employee”?
3 points by freework 42 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite
|Every time I have to find work it is an absolute slog. I send resume after resume, do phone interview after phone interview. Each time I get hired, I do everything in my power to keep the job. I try to make friends with everyone at the company, even the people that I would loathe otherwise.
Once I'm hired, I have no problems. 100% of the technical challenges I've been tasked with solving I've been able to solve. I have never been stumped by a technical challenge.
Yet no one will hire me. It'd be one thing if I can't code, but I can. I can do mentoring if thats what a company wants me to do. If the company wants me to just write code I can do that too.
No one will give me a change. I've been programming for 20 years, and professionally since 2008.
Is it possible that even though I think of myself as a productive programmer, that I'm actually not? Is it possible that these companies that have me do phone interviews actually know more about my programming abilities that I do?
Is there anyone else in the same situation as me? Is there anyone who has a programming job but can't keep up want to hire me as a "shadow employee" that does all the work for you while I get a salary that draws from your salary. Has anyone else ever been part of such an arrangement?
1) Your terrible at the recruitment process and do not give a good and fair account of yourself, making it hard to get past the recruitment and into the actual job.
2) You suffer from the Dunning-Kruger effect. You think you are great but everyone else realizes you are way below average.
3) You are applying for jobs that are not a good fit for you and so not getting anymore. Are you a tech lead that is applying for routine programmer jobs or vice versa.
4) You did not mention your age and so it could be you are coming up against age discrimination. If you are 40 then people expect you to be applying for team leader or higher level jobs and not standard programmer jobs.
I would say that if you are not currently working then your full time job is getting a job. You can do an awful lot in 38 hours of time when looking for work. Customize the covering letter for each position you apply for. Have several different versions of your CV, each one targeting a type of position you want to apply for. Research a list of software companies in your city and then find out the software development manager at each company (not the HR person!). Then reach out to them. Spend time working on a project that would show off your skills and put it up on GitHub. Try putting an ad in your local newspaper offering to work on custom software projects for small businesses.
