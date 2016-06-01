Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Machine learning without centralized training data (googleblog.com)
This is one of those announcements that seems unremarkable on read-through but could be industry-changing in a decade. The driving force between consolidation & monopoly in the tech industry is that bigger firms with more data have an advantage over smaller firms because they can deliver features (often using machine-learning) that users want and small startups or individuals simply cannot implement. This, in theory, provides a way for users to maintain control of their data while granting permission for machine-learning algorithms to inspect it and "phone home" with an improved model, without revealing the individual data. Couple it with a P2P protocol and a good on-device UI platform and you could in theory construct something similar to the WWW, with data stored locally, but with all the convenience features of centralized cloud-based servers.

"Federated Learning enables mobile phones to collaboratively learn a shared prediction model while keeping all the training data on device, decoupling the ability to do machine learning from the need to store the data in the cloud."

So I assume this would help with privacy in a sense that you can train model on user data without transmitting it to the server. Is this in any way similar to something Apple calls 'Differential Privacy' [0] ?

"The key idea is to use the powerful processors in modern mobile devices to compute higher quality updates than simple gradient steps."

"Careful scheduling ensures training happens only when the device is idle, plugged in, and on a free wireless connection, so there is no impact on the phone's performance."

It's crazy what the phones of near future will be doing while 'idle'.

[0] https://www.wired.com/2016/06/apples-differential-privacy-co...

