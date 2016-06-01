reply
So I assume this would help with privacy in a sense that you can train model on user data without transmitting it to the server. Is this in any way similar to something Apple calls 'Differential Privacy' [0] ?
"The key idea is to use the powerful processors in modern mobile devices to compute higher quality updates than simple gradient steps."
"Careful scheduling ensures training happens only when the device is idle, plugged in, and on a free wireless connection, so there is no impact on the phone's performance."
It's crazy what the phones of near future will be doing while 'idle'.
------------------------
[0] https://www.wired.com/2016/06/apples-differential-privacy-co...
reply