Octopuses and squids can rewrite their RNA (washingtonpost.com)
Original paper: http://www.cell.com/cell/fulltext/S0092-8674(17)30344-6

Does anyone know if RNA recoding happens in other species, or where it started from? The paper mentions that RNA recoding sites slow down genomic evolution, so what species out there have the most conserved genomes+ recoding sites?

This paper was freaking fascinating.

Taking inspiration from the cephalopods, our definition of intelligence also needs to be revised more frequently. Recently, we've started acknowledging more of the complexity in other animals, like dolphins for example.

I like their color changing behaviors as well[0]. It's is a form of communication we don't fully understand yet.

[0] http://ocean.si.edu/ocean-news/how-octopuses-and-squids-chan...

I've thought for a long time that before we focus on communicating with extraterrestrials, it makes more sense to find ways to communicate more fluently with existing beings on our planet, starting with ones we share a common intelligence with (dolphins, raccoons, cephalopods, etc).

We take the animals on this planet for granted, as "lesser than," but what's to say they aren't as intelligent and just express it in different ways? You could say "well dolphins don't build cars or xboxes!" and I would say "dolphins also aren't systematically destroying the planet they live on."

I know we're slowly bridging the gaps of communication with animals (for instance, dogs who can understand verbal language or dolphins who can associate objects with words), but it would be interesting if there were more fluent ways of communication besides verbal. I think it would do us well to master these.

Dolphins not systematically destroying the planet might be more of a lack of ability to instead of desire. Hard to say, really, they're woefully limited in their ability to affect their environment.

Yeah, this Dolphin-worship reeks of "noble savage".

I read a short essay by David Brin, wherein he laments that despite all the years spent on studying dolphin language and intelligence, it's likely that we've been fooling ourselves all along.

Can't find it now, though :/

It's in a book called Otherness

Their color changing behaviours are even crazier because they are color blind!

Their eyes can "see" the wavelengths, due to their shape, but not process colors the way we do.

Here's the paper: https://pdfs.semanticscholar.org/17fb/c72811582e03bde433a709...

As a color blind person (as are 20% of half the population at least), I wonder if we can create glasses that mimic this shape of lens and just gradually train our brains to recognise the added spectrum.

(I know about Enchroma, but their marketing disgusts me)

So in this way, perhaps it's like a morse code to them. They can "talk" by shifting colors and detecting changes in the visual wavelengths... similar to how we vibrate our vocal cords at different frequencies to form words, and detect the changes in pitch with our ear drum.

Now that I've written it out, it seems silly to put "talk" in quotes. They are definitely talking. We just don't know the language. This makes me want to watch Arrival again :)

Wait, if they can "see" the wavelengths - which presumably means they can differentiate between them - how is that not color vision?

Are you saying that despite the fact that their retinas are sensitive to multiple wavelengths of light, their brains throw this information away?

It's the opposite. The retinas don't have separate receptors for multiple colors, but the iris has a funky "W" shape, which amplifies the (usually undesired) chromatic aberration which is then interpreted by the brain.

Does that mean that techniques such as RNA-Seq ([1]) will fail on these species?

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/RNA-Seq

RNA Seq will still work, but you'd probably notice more variation over time within a specific individual if you did multiple sequencings.

Original Article (thankfully not behind a paywall):

http://www.cell.com/cell/fulltext/S0092-8674(17)30344-6

Looks like cephalopods have useful, active, and conserved ADAR activity that changes an Adenosine to an Inosine in many RNA transcripts.

ADAR (Adenosine Deaminase acting on RNA) is a protein that recognizes specific RNA sequences (likely, specific structures) [1]. And upon recognition it switches an RNA's 'A' to an 'I' (a non-canonical base pair (RNA is usually made of A, C, U, & G only)). The ribosome compiles a non-canonical 'I' as if it were a 'G'. So this process effectively intercepts some DNA sequences prior to compilation and swaps some (very particular) A's to G's with respect to coding a protein. This process was found by noticing this very consistent 'mistake' between DNA and and expected sequences in high-throughput analysis.

So during the minification of the genetic code prior to compiling, under certain conditions some very specific characters are swapped for out-of-bounds characters that are read-through as an alternative character (if the surrounding code suggests it should). So you can have alternate builds without changing either the source code or the compiler, but instead by turning on/off a bit in the the minifier (expression of ADAR protein).

This process happens a bit in humans and flies, but seems to happen a lot in squid - specifically in the code around compiling neuronal proteins.

Curiously they show that this editing process slows down the evolution around those neural proteins that utilize this mechanism. Because the ADAR protein recognizes the structure of an entire sequence set in order to perform its A->I swap, if there is any mutation in the entire sequence set, no A->I swap occurs. And if no A->I swap occurs, the neural protein likely doesn't work as well, lowering the fitness in any individual that has sequence drift anywhere in that entire recognized region. In organisms that do not have this A-I shift mechanism there is more evolutionary sequence drift in similar proteins than in Cephalopods which utilize the A->I swap. Super cool!

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ADAR1

there was a 2015 paper (same lab I think) that showed very widespread A-to-I editing in squid also https://elifesciences.org/content/4/e05198

Do this mean we need to eat more of them? I'm all for it :)

Pfft! Altering RNA. That's nothing. Once I was in a Los Angeles book store, named Bodhi Tree, where a woman was giving a lecture on altering human DNA using psychic power.

