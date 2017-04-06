Does anyone know if RNA recoding happens in other species, or where it started from? The paper mentions that RNA recoding sites slow down genomic evolution, so what species out there have the most conserved genomes+ recoding sites?
This paper was freaking fascinating.
I like their color changing behaviors as well[0]. It's is a form of communication we don't fully understand yet.
[0] http://ocean.si.edu/ocean-news/how-octopuses-and-squids-chan...
We take the animals on this planet for granted, as "lesser than," but what's to say they aren't as intelligent and just express it in different ways? You could say "well dolphins don't build cars or xboxes!" and I would say "dolphins also aren't systematically destroying the planet they live on."
I know we're slowly bridging the gaps of communication with animals (for instance, dogs who can understand verbal language or dolphins who can associate objects with words), but it would be interesting if there were more fluent ways of communication besides verbal. I think it would do us well to master these.
Their eyes can "see" the wavelengths, due to their shape, but not process colors the way we do.
As a color blind person (as are 20% of half the population at least), I wonder if we can create glasses that mimic this shape of lens and just gradually train our brains to recognise the added spectrum.
(I know about Enchroma, but their marketing disgusts me)
Now that I've written it out, it seems silly to put "talk" in quotes. They are definitely talking. We just don't know the language. This makes me want to watch Arrival again :)
Are you saying that despite the fact that their retinas are sensitive to multiple wavelengths of light, their brains throw this information away?
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/RNA-Seq
http://www.cell.com/cell/fulltext/S0092-8674(17)30344-6
ADAR (Adenosine Deaminase acting on RNA) is a protein that recognizes specific RNA sequences (likely, specific structures) [1]. And upon recognition it switches an RNA's 'A' to an 'I' (a non-canonical base pair (RNA is usually made of A, C, U, & G only)). The ribosome compiles a non-canonical 'I' as if it were a 'G'. So this process effectively intercepts some DNA sequences prior to compilation and swaps some (very particular) A's to G's with respect to coding a protein. This process was found by noticing this very consistent 'mistake' between DNA and and expected sequences in high-throughput analysis.
So during the minification of the genetic code prior to compiling, under certain conditions some very specific characters are swapped for out-of-bounds characters that are read-through as an alternative character (if the surrounding code suggests it should). So you can have alternate builds without changing either the source code or the compiler, but instead by turning on/off a bit in the the minifier (expression of ADAR protein).
This process happens a bit in humans and flies, but seems to happen a lot in squid - specifically in the code around compiling neuronal proteins.
Curiously they show that this editing process slows down the evolution around those neural proteins that utilize this mechanism. Because the ADAR protein recognizes the structure of an entire sequence set in order to perform its A->I swap, if there is any mutation in the entire sequence set, no A->I swap occurs. And if no A->I swap occurs, the neural protein likely doesn't work as well, lowering the fitness in any individual that has sequence drift anywhere in that entire recognized region. In organisms that do not have this A-I shift mechanism there is more evolutionary sequence drift in similar proteins than in Cephalopods which utilize the A->I swap. Super cool!
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ADAR1
