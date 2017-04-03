--
I honestly hope the Touch Bar doesn't survive longer than one generation of MacBooks. I believe the whole thing is a gimmick (a well intentioned gimmick) meant to drive forward one thing, Apple Pay on the MacBook. Most likely it's internally perceived as a situation where the end justifies the means, if Apple Pay is widely adopted on the MacBook this will look like a genius decision down the line and make a ridiculous amount of money in the long-term. If not, blame the Touch Bar.
Apple should have done a full touch input screen on the MacBook. It might not have been perfect, but it would have been lauded as revolutionary by the mainstream media. By not doing it they have now given their competitors the chance to grab that market.
When Apple does eventually make a full touch input screen MacBook, Apple Pay will be a part of it. The Touch Bar is just a stepping stone to get to that point, but it's a step they should have skipped.
If half your userbase likes something, you can't really call it a flop. But I'd argue you can't really call it a success if half your userbase dislikes it either.
While it's not really an Apple thing to do, the results of this poll suggest to me that Apple should make the Touch Bar an option, and not something you are required to get if you want a high-end laptop.
Touch ID is nice but its like a button next to the touchbar so i dont really count that.
Was a bit worried that id miss the esc key but its works ok on the Touch Bar. Else i just use it to adjust the sound. But its too damn sensitive its enough if one cell of your finger touches it to toggle something...
Other than that I feel the overall quality of MBP is way lower then it used to be.
Never ever had Any issues with my previous 2011 and 2013 mpb but the new one bugs and acts weird in all kinds of ways (freezing, sounds stops working etc) and needs Restart every few days. Feels a bit sloppy and rushed for an Apple product.
Love the design though...:-/
70% Escape key
20% Audio slider
10% Brightness slider
I use Final Cut Pro X a lot too, but its touch bar enhancements are inefficient compared to just using your mouse or hot keys, so I never use them.
Yes, touch bar is a flop (to me). Otherwise, I absolutely love my MacBook Pro.
And I've had my magsafe release many times in the years I've had it. Not every time would have resulted in the laptop going walkabout, but it would have resulted in a short stop and possibly damage to the USB-C socket and cord instead.
I would say I did this at least twice a month.
Also, remember Apple designed USB C, with half the engineering talent that worked on the standard coming from Cupertino. They've specifically thought all these use cases and issues through, to build a solid connector for the next decade.
If you accidentally yank it up or down? It's like it's glued in there. 45° angle? Also glued in there.
MagSafe, the whole point was it didn't matter what angle it was pulled, it would separate easily and with no damage.
Extraordinary claims require extraordinary proof.
It's a decent connector, but it still has a limited lifespan (all connectors with mechanical pieces or interference fits do), and isn't going to release from shear force applied to the connector. Even if it does release, it will be after wrenching both the computer and connector inside the computer, neither of which is great for long life.
You know what's even cooler though? I'm a happy USB-C MacBook Pro user, and so I've put MacBook USB-C power supplies all over my house, wherever I might find myself working. Recently I picked up a Nintendo Switch. It charges via USB-C. This means I effectively have 4 charging points for this gadget, automatically, just because of my MacBook Pro. That is awesome.
Everyone i've talked to who got one laments the loss of magsafe, though. I've also heard at least one person offline say they were less interested in buying one because of that
Also. I like the Touch Bar a lot. This laptop had some real software problems on release, but at this point with 10.12.4, I'm an enormous fan.
I find there are a lot of opinions from people who don't own one. Maybe it's just me.
The cynical side of me wonders if apple is doing this whole screw the ecosystem up (monitor, mac pro, magsafe, time capsule, etc) so they can rescue it and get another round of upgrades out of it.
It's too good an idea to not be implemented eventually. In fact, a low profile, magnetic data/power form factor should probably be the next iteration of USB-C.
I think that the touchpad is a more natural place for a dynamic, modal touch experience. It is about the same size as an iPhone as well.
I also really dislike how the touch id button is also the power button (which, sadly, I have to use due to frequent UI freakouts) but there is no visual indication that this is the case. I only discovered it by muscle memory from my older macs.
I like the physical buttons more.
Add a GUI designed just for this to the whole Setup, and let it be executed by Perfectionists like apples- and they would rule the HW-Valley till kingdom come.
Haptic Display by Bosch:
10C-Gui:
If anyone could get this done - its apple.
It's not as big of a deal as I thought it would be.
I will admit the touchbar is a tad gimmicky. There are a few things I would change and I am waiting on many apps to upgrade to include some touchbar functionality (chrome canary currently supports touchbar contextual buttons). One thing that is kind of annoying about it is the Siri button - I’ve accidently clicked it more than meaningfully. This being said, I don’t regret the upgrade over the traditional model and I would recommend it. I think the argument of having to look down at the keyboard is a bit ridiculous.
The dongle situation is not even really an issue either. I bought two USB 3 -> C adapters and keep one at home and one in my bag. I can count on one hand how many times I’ve used them. I do think Apple could have AT LEAST included one of these with the purchase. The Apple TV airplay integration is so good you can stream action movies without lag, obviating the need for an HDMI or other video output. For the smaller and lighter profile, this tradeoff is justified.
Battery life is pretty good. It could be better but I can go a day of heavy use with two charges (ie. charging mid-day).
The large trackpad and force touch is a joy to use and the keyboard is remarkably clicky despite its low-profile. All in all, its a great machine and the additional functionality will come as apps slowly upgrade to support the touchbar.
