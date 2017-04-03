Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Reposting my comment from 160 days ago!

I honestly hope the Touch Bar doesn't survive longer than one generation of MacBooks. I believe the whole thing is a gimmick (a well intentioned gimmick) meant to drive forward one thing, Apple Pay on the MacBook. Most likely it's internally perceived as a situation where the end justifies the means, if Apple Pay is widely adopted on the MacBook this will look like a genius decision down the line and make a ridiculous amount of money in the long-term. If not, blame the Touch Bar.

Apple should have done a full touch input screen on the MacBook. It might not have been perfect, but it would have been lauded as revolutionary by the mainstream media. By not doing it they have now given their competitors the chance to grab that market.

When Apple does eventually make a full touch input screen MacBook, Apple Pay will be a part of it. The Touch Bar is just a stepping stone to get to that point, but it's a step they should have skipped.

Notice that there is no data presented for the "flop" assertion, merely anecdote. Last quarter, Apple reversed four quarters of declining Mac sales, increasing units shipped slightly despite substantially increasing the price of Macbook Pros: http://www.computerworld.com/article/3164132/apple-mac/mac-e....

A few days ago John Gruber linked to a Twitter poll where like/dislike for the Touch Bar was split 50/50:

http://daringfireball.net/linked/2017/04/03/twitter-poll-tou...

If half your userbase likes something, you can't really call it a flop. But I'd argue you can't really call it a success if half your userbase dislikes it either.

While it's not really an Apple thing to do, the results of this poll suggest to me that Apple should make the Touch Bar an option, and not something you are required to get if you want a high-end laptop.

A lot of the customer base is going to be relatively set in its ways - they won't like anything that changes the way the interact with their mac unless it's a bona fide home run. I would consider 50% a pretty good number and expect it to rise over time.

Twitter polls are only useful as a tool for demonstrating how polls with self-selected participation are utterly useless.

I always find the quantity of magazine spam on apple is pretty astounding

Touch Bar Meh... I would agree its a flop for an Apple innovation. I've had the new MBP for three months and i could count the times ive used it on my fingers..

Touch ID is nice but its like a button next to the touchbar so i dont really count that.

Was a bit worried that id miss the esc key but its works ok on the Touch Bar. Else i just use it to adjust the sound. But its too damn sensitive its enough if one cell of your finger touches it to toggle something...

Other than that I feel the overall quality of MBP is way lower then it used to be.

Never ever had Any issues with my previous 2011 and 2013 mpb but the new one bugs and acts weird in all kinds of ways (freezing, sounds stops working etc) and needs Restart every few days. Feels a bit sloppy and rushed for an Apple product.

Love the design though...:-/

Hi shroom -- curious why you capitalize both letters in "it"?

I wrote on my iPhone with swedish auto-complete so it likes IT as Information Technology

My only gripe with the touchbar is that it replaced the function key row instead of going above it; other than that, I very much like the oled touchbar.

I've owned a MacBook Pro 2016 for about 4 months now and here is my touch bar utilization:

70% Escape key

20% Audio slider

10% Brightness slider

I use Final Cut Pro X a lot too, but its touch bar enhancements are inefficient compared to just using your mouse or hot keys, so I never use them.

Yes, touch bar is a flop (to me). Otherwise, I absolutely love my MacBook Pro.

This article seems to conflate the recent Mac Pro teaser announcement, with the low acceptance of the MacBOOK Pro. They are two entirely different products with different histories and different problems. Then there's a quote that makes an obscure reference to "problems surrounding the LG UltraFine 5K display", which could be used with either machine.

Not to mention how they removed MagSafe which is possibly one of the best Apple inventions.

OTOH, you can now use a standard charger that is shared with increasingly many new devices. How many people are actually knocking laptops off tables because of the power cord?

It only takes once to ruin a laptop.

And I've had my magsafe release many times in the years I've had it. Not every time would have resulted in the laptop going walkabout, but it would have resulted in a short stop and possibly damage to the USB-C socket and cord instead.

> How many people are actually knocking laptops off tables because of the power cord?

I would say I did this at least twice a month.

Does the USB C cable not disconnect? From the ones that I've played with, it seems fine. The force required to disconnect USB C cables from a port is less than Magsafe, and the results are the same.

Also, remember Apple designed USB C, with half the engineering talent that worked on the standard coming from Cupertino. They've specifically thought all these use cases and issues through, to build a solid connector for the next decade.

If you pull it out straight? Of course it's fine.

If you accidentally yank it up or down? It's like it's glued in there. 45° angle? Also glued in there.

MagSafe, the whole point was it didn't matter what angle it was pulled, it would separate easily and with no damage.

> They've specifically thought all these use cases and issues through, to build a solid connector for the next decade.

Extraordinary claims require extraordinary proof.

It's a decent connector, but it still has a limited lifespan (all connectors with mechanical pieces or interference fits do), and isn't going to release from shear force applied to the connector. Even if it does release, it will be after wrenching both the computer and connector inside the computer, neither of which is great for long life.

Back in the day, I watched someone do it to their brand new first-generation MacBook pro. I had never felt so bad for someone breaking something but, somehow, he made more selling it for parts than what he paid for it.

I have literally never knocked a laptop off anything because of its power cord, or for any other reason. I have, however, had MagSafe disconnect itself against my will from the slightest touch.

You know what's even cooler though? I'm a happy USB-C MacBook Pro user, and so I've put MacBook USB-C power supplies all over my house, wherever I might find myself working. Recently I picked up a Nintendo Switch. It charges via USB-C. This means I effectively have 4 charging points for this gadget, automatically, just because of my MacBook Pro. That is awesome.

In my house 0 people and one cattle dog. With a four foot fall from the breakfast nook below I assume it wouldn't of been pretty.

I don't understand how this wasn't the bigger news. Touch bar, meh, most people don't care either way. Price increase? it's apple.

Everyone i've talked to who got one laments the loss of magsafe, though. I've also heard at least one person offline say they were less interested in buying one because of that

The loss of MagSafe is far outweighed by the fact that I can plug the power cable into either side of the laptop and charge my laptop using the same portable battery pack that I use to charge my phone. Literally doubles my time away from a plug.

Also. I like the Touch Bar a lot. This laptop had some real software problems on release, but at this point with 10.12.4, I'm an enormous fan.

I find there are a lot of opinions from people who don't own one. Maybe it's just me.

If only this weren't scam-ware, we'd have a decent solution:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1041610927/znaps-the-9-...

The cynical side of me wonders if apple is doing this whole screw the ecosystem up (monitor, mac pro, magsafe, time capsule, etc) so they can rescue it and get another round of upgrades out of it.

How do you know this is scam-ware? Looks plausible and possible to me. What am I missing?

reply


https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1041610927/znaps-the-9-...

It's too good an idea to not be implemented eventually. In fact, a low profile, magnetic data/power form factor should probably be the next iteration of USB-C.

I regret buying mine with the touch bar.

I think that the touchpad is a more natural place for a dynamic, modal touch experience. It is about the same size as an iPhone as well.

I also really dislike how the touch id button is also the power button (which, sadly, I have to use due to frequent UI freakouts) but there is no visual indication that this is the case. I only discovered it by muscle memory from my older macs.

I bought the touchbarless model even though I would of rather had the more powerful machine.

I like the physical buttons more.

They should have gone all the way- and revolutionize the whole laptop-keyboard away, with an additional touch screen, with synthetic haptic keys on demand and a background illuminated e-ink display.

Add a GUI designed just for this to the whole Setup, and let it be executed by Perfectionists like apples- and they would rule the HW-Valley till kingdom come.

Haptic Display by Bosch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FiCqlYKRlAA

10C-Gui: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zWz1KbknIZk

If anyone could get this done - its apple.

I specifically bought a 2015 refurb pro instead of the touch bar model, I have negative interest in the touch bar. Who wants more friction in their deeply ingrained workflow? Why do I want to start looking at keys again? No thanks.

It's not the addition of the touch bar I don't like. It's the removal of the magsafe and forced "dongle-spaghetti" I need to use the USB Type-C.

reply


I keep a keychain usb-c to usb-a adapter on me. I've only used it once in the past 6 months.

It's not as big of a deal as I thought it would be.

I'm shocked.

I purchased the new 13" MBP with touchbar when it came out. As my first Apple laptop, I have to say it has changed my life and the way I use other devices.

I will admit the touchbar is a tad gimmicky. There are a few things I would change and I am waiting on many apps to upgrade to include some touchbar functionality (chrome canary currently supports touchbar contextual buttons). One thing that is kind of annoying about it is the Siri button - I’ve accidently clicked it more than meaningfully. This being said, I don’t regret the upgrade over the traditional model and I would recommend it. I think the argument of having to look down at the keyboard is a bit ridiculous.

The dongle situation is not even really an issue either. I bought two USB 3 -> C adapters and keep one at home and one in my bag. I can count on one hand how many times I’ve used them. I do think Apple could have AT LEAST included one of these with the purchase. The Apple TV airplay integration is so good you can stream action movies without lag, obviating the need for an HDMI or other video output. For the smaller and lighter profile, this tradeoff is justified.

Battery life is pretty good. It could be better but I can go a day of heavy use with two charges (ie. charging mid-day).

The large trackpad and force touch is a joy to use and the keyboard is remarkably clicky despite its low-profile. All in all, its a great machine and the additional functionality will come as apps slowly upgrade to support the touchbar.

