|Ask HN: How to get a job working with large distributed systems?
1 point by distsys 9 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|With general backend work for simple client-server setups but no prior experience with large or complex distributed systems or computations.
How can I move into the field? What plan of action would you take?
What can I do on my own to allow me to work with many cluster of nodes and process large data sets?
Along with gaining experience dealing with availability and consistency?
Does location matter? Will it be harder making that transition in SV?
