Volocopter 2x – Safer Alternative to a Personal Helicopter
volocopter.com
2 points
by
davidcoronado
31 minutes ago
beamatronic
30 minutes ago
I've been following e-volo for several years. I think they have a winning design here, unless there is an obvious design flaw I am not seeing.
davidcoronado
26 minutes ago
They have such a cool concept. Safer, cleaner and user friendly controls for a Helicopter alternative. I do hope they increase the flying altitude so it can meet the FAA guidelines (500 ft) of flying in congested areas (town/cities).
