Ask HN: Experience DigitalOcean stolen cpu is very high?

I heard good thing about DigitalOcean and try it out recently. I replay my production traffic on same specs and too my suprise. I constantly have 50% stolen cpu. I'm using 16GB/8core instances.

I don't know if anyone has same experience? I tried to spin up many servers to hope I can get move to a less noisy underlying host. but the result remains.

Anyone has that high stolen cpu on DigitalOcean?