Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Black Tesla Model 3 release candidate spotted driving in Silicon Valley (teslarati.com)
20 points by prostoalex 55 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite





This should drive the stock price up another $200.

reply


URL should be changed to remove "/amp" at the end.

reply


Anyone else bothered by front of the car? I know it because of aerodynamics, but it just looks weird ...

reply


Funny, I thought the model S with its black nose looked ridiculous and was very happy they got rid of it in the 3.

reply


I like it more than the snub / blank nose of the original concept.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: