Black Tesla Model 3 release candidate spotted driving in Silicon Valley
20 points
by
prostoalex
55 minutes ago
5 comments
bischofs
1 minute ago
This should drive the stock price up another $200.
username223
6 minutes ago
URL should be changed to remove "/amp" at the end.
MichailP
4 minutes ago
Anyone else bothered by front of the car? I know it because of aerodynamics, but it just looks weird ...
mixmastamyk
1 minute ago
Funny, I thought the model S with its black nose looked ridiculous and was very happy they got rid of it in the 3.
iandanforth
2 minutes ago
I like it more than the snub / blank nose of the original concept.
