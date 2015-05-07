reply
You could make the same argument about media in general. A newspaper runs the stories that make money and ignores the stories that don't. A TV station runs the programmes that make money and ignores the ones that don't.
Should a programme or journalist cause more trouble than they're worth, they will get axed. And/or their stories no longer accepted by the newspaper/TV network.
> Not a fan of Twitter, but
It's not like you're taking a controversial stance here. In fact, you're taking the same one as the article and the rest of our echo chamber.
I don't unconditionally hate Twitter either, but I don't try to get a cookie for it.
I mean, haven't you noticed people do it IRL? "Look none of us like ____, but we gotta admit, ___! Amirite? Amirite?"
EDIT: Basically, what stagbeetle said, but you just say it all the time whether or not it's true.
Opinions for, by those against their topic, are usually valued higher than those for, by those in favor of their topic. It's more likely to be grounded in reality.
> Disclosure: I usually hold the opposite viewpoint
> of the one that I just expressed.
I mean, it's not like people want to risk being fired from their job just because they posted something in some random forum, but that is exactly what could happen in some quarters.
While HN tends to have really smart people voicing opinions, there are also people with knee-jerk reactions for whom anything that does not fit their view of the world require an immediate inquisition.
(Note how I started my last paragraph. I did not have to do that because it's obvious, but I have to because some people would then flame over the second sentence alone).
"well now on CNN! and we gained 17000 followers in less than 30 minutes. Thank you CBP/Trump"
I just learnt about the Streisand Effect this afternoon -- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Streisand_effect
Also funny I have to clarify that I'm a "minority" or I'll be attacked as a racist xenomorph mysoginist accountant bioslug edgelord.
Let's not paint this as Twitter defending civil liberties.
lol. This is the internet. People should really not judge differently based on the claimed position of the poster because of how easy it is to lie.
James Hetfield of Metallica said it best before he left the bay area "They talk about how diverse they are, and things like that, and it's fine if you're diverse like them."
No, but only because "social justice warrior" is just a blanket perjorative for leftists, feminists, liberals, and anyone else right-wing antisocial types find annoying. It's not an actual ideology or identity that people subscribe to or identify with, like nazis or white supremacists.
So you can't just say "This is speech, therefore it must be free speech." Advocating genocide and harassing people in minority groups are different in a very salient way from saying mean things about a politician.
Nope, First Amendment does not protect hate speech.
Exhibit A: "in 1977 a federal court upheld the right of neo-Nazis to goose-step right through the town of Skokie, Illinois, which had a disproportionately large number of Holocaust survivors as residents."
WP article: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/volokh-conspiracy/wp/201...
And that’s why it works. And HN’s denizens are implicitly and often explicitly in favour of this.
HN stands for speech that is generally more free than, say, I would tolerate on a message board. But it’s not an absolute by any means.
Free speech is a great global idea: Somewhere on the internet, somebody ought to be allowed to rave about how the Negro is using rape to effect the genocide of White America. But free speech is not a great local idea: That raving doesn’t belong everywhere on the Internet.
Most people understand the distinction.
So Trump is like Erdoğan, but not as clever or as likely to succeed maybe?
Made from the same fascist fabric as the worst of the, causing society to develop the necessary anti-bodies and fight back, but weak enough to not do too much damage.
Or maybe one of those childhood diseases you fight off and develop immunity against, but leaves with with permanent scaring.
Bobby Jindal, Rudy Giuliani and Chris Christie all looked like somewhat reasonable choices at one point, until they had to go through the primaries and came out the other end as twisted, raving loonies. Nikki Haley looks fine now but there's no reason to think she'd fare any better.
There's no "free speech" relevance when you act like an asshole, and people call you on it. It just means that you're being treated like an asshole should be treated.
