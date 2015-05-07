Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Twitter refuses US order to disclose owner of anti-Trump account (reuters.com)
Not a fan of Twitter, but kudos for doing the right thing here, whatever their motivations. Free speech is being attacked by the far right and the far left it seems these days. Lets keep this thread on the rails a bit and thank someone for taking the high road, no matter how expected it should be.

I agree with them for not removing this person. Twitter should be a free speech platform. Unfortunately they've proven remarkably inconsistent in the application, and people on the right are going to call this hypocritical. While it may or may not be true it does, on the surface, appear to be that way. I hope that moving forward Twitter can aspire to be a true free speech platform where they don't remove anyone for criticism or parody of public figures, but I won't get my hopes up.

This is one of the major reasons not to use social media. The Internet as a whole has free speech inasmuch as governments protect free speech, but centralized social media has no such protections, and as unpopular opinions make sites unprofitable, they are incentivized to censor. The debate on social media is not whether to censor, but what to censor, and that's a huge step to concede just for a little communication convenience.

Please don't fall into the trap of calling the things that are banned just "unpopular". We're not talking about disagreements over tax policy. These things are harassment, they are threats of violence, and they are white nationalist/white supremacist garbage.

Leaving aside threats of violence, which are properly illegal, what you're arguing for here is free speech to be limited to the expression of ideas with which you agree.


> The debate on social media is not whether to censor, but what to censor, and that's a huge step to concede just for a little communication convenience.

You could make the same argument about media in general. A newspaper runs the stories that make money and ignores the stories that don't. A TV station runs the programmes that make money and ignores the ones that don't.

Should a programme or journalist cause more trouble than they're worth, they will get axed. And/or their stories no longer accepted by the newspaper/TV network.

    > Not a fan of Twitter, but
Aside, why do people write this kind of thing? What does it clarify?

It's not like you're taking a controversial stance here. In fact, you're taking the same one as the article and the rest of our echo chamber.

I don't unconditionally hate Twitter either, but I don't try to get a cookie for it.

Guaranteed way to generate more upvotes for their comments on HN and Reddit. It's even more effective on HN.

I mean, haven't you noticed people do it IRL? "Look none of us like ____, but we gotta admit, ___! Amirite? Amirite?"

EDIT: Basically, what stagbeetle said, but you just say it all the time whether or not it's true.

I believe it's in the name of full disclosure.

Opinions for, by those against their topic, are usually valued higher than those for, by those in favor of their topic. It's more likely to be grounded in reality.

Why not just add it to every post?

    > Disclosure: I usually hold the opposite viewpoint
    > of the one that I just expressed.
Does it make all of your opinions hold more weight? Or is it, in fact, meaningless?

I will reserve my kudos and thanks, of course its easier if you take the high road when the account concurs with your political views. If they can take this road, esp. when they oppose those political views then respect, kudos and thanks will be showered.

Have you forgotten about this? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/WikiLeaks-related_Twitter_cour...

In 2010, JA/Wikileaks were Saints of the Left, until they went rogue in 2016 with DNC leaks. I would reconsider my stand if you provided a better example.

They still have nazis on there, is that not tolerant enough for you?

They already have.

I think it's because the political environment is so polarized that one must a) simply comment what an echo chamber expects to earn a cookie or b) nuance your answer or statements to make sure you are not blindly classified as "left-winger" or "right-winger" etc.

I mean, it's not like people want to risk being fired from their job just because they posted something in some random forum, but that is exactly what could happen in some quarters.

While HN tends to have really smart people voicing opinions, there are also people with knee-jerk reactions for whom anything that does not fit their view of the world require an immediate inquisition.

(Note how I started my last paragraph. I did not have to do that because it's obvious, but I have to because some people would then flame over the second sentence alone).

https://twitter.com/ALT_uscis/status/850100381560578052

"well now on CNN! and we gained 17000 followers in less than 30 minutes. Thank you CBP/Trump"

I just learnt about the Streisand Effect this afternoon -- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Streisand_effect

Striesand Effect is about censorship/exposure and is not relevant to this case which is about seeking the identity of the poster presumably because they are a federal employee. It doesn't seem like they're trying to do anything quietly, just get information for now.

Yep, try and sue or suppress someone and you run a real risk of having it blow up on you, defeating your intent to keep it quiet. Sometimes the best action is to do nothing, and let it blow over.

And while apologists may bring up the Yiannopolis case as an example of hypocrisy, let's keep in mind that Twitter is free to censor speech how it sees fit. The US government is explicitly not.

Free speech doesn't exist in a vacuum, it's a cultural value. Once the cultural value disappears, so too will the first amendment, either by a new amendment or by judges raised in a society where wrongthink was censored on every platform they grew up with. Yes Twitter doesn't technically have to support free speech as a private corporation, but its censorship is nothing to celebrate.

What cultural value does calling Leslie Jones an ape have?

Let's also remind everyone that his banning was not censorship. He sent harassment trolls after another user, and impersonated another user in tweets, both of which are direct violations of the Twitter ToS, and for that, he was banned.

I would think Twitter can censor how it sees fit about as much as a baker can make deals as they see fit. But apparently I'm wrong and it makes no sense to me.

If the government can demand records for "an investigation to ensure compliance with duties, taxes and fines and other customs and immigration matters", they can demand records for anyone else with similarly vague justifications. It's fortunate that there are organizations like Twitter willing to take a stand against it, I guess many others would just hand over the data.

Speaking as a latino, it's funny that they defend this account but ban stuff like @PolNewsNetwork1.

Also funny I have to clarify that I'm a "minority" or I'll be attacked as a racist xenomorph mysoginist accountant bioslug edgelord.

Let's not paint this as Twitter defending civil liberties.

There's a difference between banning an account for TOS violations and complying with a legal order to unmask an anonymous user to a law enforcement agency. Not sure why you would try and conflate them

Shutting down an account != revealing personal information, either.

> I have to clarify that I'm a "minority"

lol. This is the internet. People should really not judge differently based on the claimed position of the poster because of how easy it is to lie.

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14053958

I think it sometimes gets lost that there's a difference between being harshly critical of another group's opinions, and threatening or harming another group. There are multiple ways in which they're different, and they're not both free speech (IMO).

While I am totally on Twitter's side in his case, anyone who thinks Twitter is some sort of believer in free speech hasn't been paying attention the past couple years. Free speech isn't a core value at Twitter, it's a shield to protect their business interests.

Massive respect to twitter for standing up for privacy like this.

Good for Twitter.

Would HN be so proud of Twitter if they had refused to disclose the owner of an alt right account?

Yeah seriously, when it's "their guy" Obama, HN is totally supportive of US government surveillance and retaliation against wikileaks, snowden, manning, etc. /s

But they do all the time. Unless law enforcement forces them to do so for safety reasons, Twitter has, on multiple occasions, refused to release identifiable information to authorities about alt-right accounts. They would act the same way regardless of the content so long as the content wasn't threatening to someone's safety.

But that wouldn't happen. Twitter has a history of just banning/ignoring views that don't align with their own.

James Hetfield of Metallica said it best before he left the bay area "They talk about how diverse they are, and things like that, and it's fine if you're diverse like them."

They don't ban Richard B Spencer who is a nazi.

Has he treaded carefully on twitter avoiding breaking the TOS? I imagine that, a- with the Milo ban, they wait for you to do something arguably in TOS violation if they want to get rid of you.

Correct, Twitter bans people who violate the TOS.


reply


>Suppressing Nazi speech is the same as suppressing a social justice warrior right?

No, but only because "social justice warrior" is just a blanket perjorative for leftists, feminists, liberals, and anyone else right-wing antisocial types find annoying. It's not an actual ideology or identity that people subscribe to or identify with, like nazis or white supremacists.

I think you're running up against the ambiguity of language in the definition of "speech." Is verbally ordering a hit on somebody speech? Obviously. Is it the same thing that the ideal of "free speech" seeks to protect? Obviously not.

So you can't just say "This is speech, therefore it must be free speech." Advocating genocide and harassing people in minority groups are different in a very salient way from saying mean things about a politician.

If you run a bar or cafe and someone is spouting racist crap, you can say "Free speech is great and all, but i'm not paying to host you and it's damaging my business" and kick them out.

The two are nowhere near the same.


>>Suppressing Nazi speech is the same as suppressing a social justice warrior right?

Nope, First Amendment does not protect hate speech.

You are making stuff up. "hate speech" is not a thing in the first amendment. Hate speech is protected. There are countless court rulings on this.

Exhibit A: "in 1977 a federal court upheld the right of neo-Nazis to goose-step right through the town of Skokie, Illinois, which had a disproportionately large number of Holocaust survivors as residents."

WP article: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/volokh-conspiracy/wp/201...

The First Amendment does protect hate speech. However, Twitter is not bound by the First Amendment.


Do you have a source? I'd be surprised to hear that's the case. My understanding was the first amendment covered all speech.

Probably. A lot of comments are focusing on the thin basis for the information request rather than the content posted by the account.

See my other comment here and tell me if you still feel the same way.

The one where you focus on content?

They already do. Stop pretending there's this mass persecution of alt-right people.

Cut out the persecution complex. People upvoting an article for being noteworthy doesn't mean they are "proud of" Twitter, whatever that means.

I'm just glad they're fighting government overreach... You know since our elected officials seem incapable of it.

Yes, for me at least privacy is privacy no matter your political stance.

I know I would. I would of any account under these circumstances. Where I draw the line is crimes that are not free speech, that a judge signs a warrant for.

HN stands for freedom of speech. All attacks against that are condemnable.

HN does not stand for unrestricted freedom of speech. It’s a private platform with moderation policies that include downmodding comments and posts to lower their visibility, flagging posts to push them off the front page, and banning users.

And that’s why it works. And HN’s denizens are implicitly and often explicitly in favour of this.

HN stands for speech that is generally more free than, say, I would tolerate on a message board. But it’s not an absolute by any means.

Free speech is a great global idea: Somewhere on the internet, somebody ought to be allowed to rave about how the Negro is using rape to effect the genocide of White America. But free speech is not a great local idea: That raving doesn’t belong everywhere on the Internet.

Most people understand the distinction.

Surely not. HN is mainly center-left as far as I can see.

Yes

I told before. Trump acts like Erdoğan.

Erdoğan stacked the institutions before he tried this sort of thing.

So Trump is like Erdoğan, but not as clever or as likely to succeed maybe?

Perhaps Trump will act as a sort of fascism vaccine in the long term.

Made from the same fascist fabric as the worst of the, causing society to develop the necessary anti-bodies and fight back, but weak enough to not do too much damage.

Or maybe one of those childhood diseases you fight off and develop immunity against, but leaves with with permanent scaring.

I hope so. The GOP wakes up, as if from a bad dream, and then runs Nikki Haley to prove that they can be the party of immigrants, women, and fiscally conservative socially-moderate people again.

The thing about the GOP is that even the promisingly normal among them get warped and mangled by the incentives of the primary process.

Bobby Jindal, Rudy Giuliani and Chris Christie all looked like somewhat reasonable choices at one point, until they had to go through the primaries and came out the other end as twisted, raving loonies. Nikki Haley looks fine now but there's no reason to think she'd fare any better.

That's been the one reason for a sliver of optimism so far. He obviously wants to be a strongman, but he's so incompetent that maybe he can't pull it off.

Really? I'm no cheering fan of either, but do not see the comparison. Can you elaborate?

reply


You're confused. This has nothing to do with "free speech" rights. This is a confusion that many right-wingers seem to suffer from.

There's no "free speech" relevance when you act like an asshole, and people call you on it. It just means that you're being treated like an asshole should be treated.

Free speech includes being an asshole. HNs voting algoritym is popular speech however. Lets not conflate.

Free speech includes being an asshole and not being jailed for it; it doesn't include the absence of other consequences.

Legally protected free speech is roughly as you describe. A platform built on providing free speech would be held to a different (higher?) standard. If twitter considers itself the latter would be a separate debate.

Not just right-wingers.

How was I being an asshole? I mean in my first comment. The second one was angry of course.

By trying to equate actual free-speech issues with a noted white supremacist and hate speech, maybe?

Hate speech is free speech. I think you're the confused one.

In the US, according to the constitution. But it is mostly not free speech in Germany, for example: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Volksverhetzung

The United States government did not seek disclosure of the owner of that account. You are conflating two unrelated issues.

Twitter is no paragon of morality is what I'm trying to say.

Morality as you define it. What's funny is how all the free speech supporters were so quiet when Milo was banned from speaking at CPAC. Nobody has any principles, it's all political.

That wasn't' a violation of his right to free speech, so there's no reason anyone would be vocal about it. CPAC isn't the government.

You appear confused about what is "moral", as well. Let me give you a hint: defending politically-protected rights to anonymously criticize the government is moral, and defending hate speech is not moral.

Please refer to this instructional cartoon: https://xkcd.com/1357/

