Dimon Warns ‘Something Is Wrong’ with the U.S
bloomberg.com
b_emery
12 minutes ago
1 comment
b_emery
12 minutes ago
Summary: "Since the turn of the century, the U.S. has dumped trillions of dollars into wars, piled huge debt onto students, forced legions of foreigners to leave after getting advanced degrees, driven millions of Americans out of the workplace with felonies for sometimes minor offenses and hobbled the housing market with hastily crafted layers of rules."
