Even if you're a sociopath and don't understand the reasons outlined in the article: how do you figure out what "average" is? Lines of code? Bugs fixed? Even if you had a meaningful metric, evolutionary pressure would cause people to select for it, which isn't what you want (you want a diversity of skills).
reply
Just because you can't with current technology write a program to give an output from 0 to 100 grading a metric doesn't mean that the metric is impossible or even difficult for a human to evaluate. Leave your metric at "a heuristic evaluation of the employee's overall effectiveness" and the only way to "game" it will be to be a better employee.
If you're another programmer, yes perhaps. But I've seen weaker developers consistently claiming undue credit from management through superior social skills enough times to know that, even with the best evaluation system in the world, it's _always_ possible to game the system.
More to the point, as the article points out, I've seen teams full of "stars" who's collective success depended on that weaker member that fixed all the bugs no one wanted to touch. Scoring that persons value directly would have missed their value entirely.
It frequently can be more difficult for a supervisor to get an accurate assessment of a direct report's skill level than a peer, both because they have many other demands on their time and because employees know it is important to put best foot forward in interaction with their boss (or, more cynically, make themselves look better than their peers/competitors).
If you leave your metric fuzzy, as you suggest, managers/whoever is doing the assessment will tend towards 'gut feel' and you will get people optimizing to be their boss's best friend or to be the one who makes life easiest for them, instead of optimizing for those who are doing the best job.
It isn't always this bad: individuals in manager roles can mitigate this by doing their job well, but the system overall can tend that way.
And I'd stay for my own reasons, until not.
The former is obviously insane. The latter isn't, though dogmatic and literal interpretation of it as a rule rather than a guideline has bad results.
Firing people when they don't meet expectations is fine, but having enforced quotas is highly problematic.
You can try to consider cross-team measurements, so as to fire the 'bottom 10%' across the company, perhaps preserving good teams. But how do you compare the value of an IT performer with an embedded firmware designer with an OS driver supporter with a backend schema architect? Their criticality to the company can differ wildly.
Further, after a cycle or two, teams should be stable and have suitable members. But the scythe keeps reaping, destroying what it was trying to build.
Yes, applying a strict stack ranking mechanism to an arbitrarily small team does not have good results. Agreed. That's what I mean by saying, it has bad results as a dogmatic rule. But the goal is not to reduce your workforce by 10% every year, either.
And if you can't hire because of budget constraints? Or you had a 5 person team that was gelling well, but now you've tossed one to the curb and replaced them with someone new (and burdened the remaining team with the interview process in the interim).
Any "fire x percentage" mandate is going to suck when you're looking at a team of high performers. Or, the manager is just going to hire a dud for the express purpose of having someone to fire the next go around. I've seen that happen more times than I want to think about.
Amazon has this same problem.
Once people realize that making other people look bad is in their interests the organization is doomed.
You need to get rid of poor performers but that should be based, as far as you can possibly manage it, on an objective standard.
And this is where "dogmatic use of a rule instead of a guideline" comes in. Stack ranking down to the level of every team has bad results.
But it is equally true that in a large organization (and the only places that would even consider stack ranking have hundreds or thousands or tens of thousands of employees, not 10), you just don't have nobody but high performers. It's not possible.
I've discussed stack ranking before on HN, and I feel like there are a lot of people here who want to believe that you never need to terminate anyone. That's not true.
There also seem to be a lot of people here who believe that the fundamental failure mode of most organizations is being overly quick to fire. That's also not true -- though there are exceptions.
You have to understand that firing an employee is extremely stressful for most managers. So much so that lots of managers will very willingly live with a terrible performer who's a huge drag on their team rather than terminate that employee. And so we get management doctrines that are aimed at forcing managers to actually terminate their problem employees.
I'm not a fan of stack ranking, though I've also never worked at an extremely large organization. But it's not a fiendish plan created by mustache-twirling villains in order to cause people pain for sheer sadism. It's a deeply imperfect practice that should be looked at with a clear understanding of what motivates it. Dismissing it as sociopathy speaks a lot more to the commenter than the practice.
But even in those organizations, the "stack" doesn't consist of thousands of employees, as the unit on which stack ranking is done is lower-level units (often very low-level), not the whole organization.
MSFT was in the 10% camp and are still in recovery.
Easily answered:
f(t) = 2^-t
t f(t)
----------------
0.000 1.000
1.000 0.500
2.000 0.250
3.000 0.125
Even if you're a sociopath and don't understand the reasons outlined in the article: how do you figure out what "average" is? Lines of code? Bugs fixed? Even if you had a meaningful metric, evolutionary pressure would cause people to select for it, which isn't what you want (you want a diversity of skills).
reply