What happens over time if each year I fire all my below average programmers? (quora.com)
This is a great explanation of the destructive consequences of what's called Stack Ranking (I think Intel still does it).

Even if you're a sociopath and don't understand the reasons outlined in the article: how do you figure out what "average" is? Lines of code? Bugs fixed? Even if you had a meaningful metric, evolutionary pressure would cause people to select for it, which isn't what you want (you want a diversity of skills).

This form of argument always seemed disingenuous to me. After spending some time with a programmer, especially in a work environment, it's easy to get an overview of how strong their skills are, and average would mean either the average of your employees or the average of similarly-positioned employees in general, neither of which is hard to have a handle on after being in the industry for a bit of time.

Just because you can't with current technology write a program to give an output from 0 to 100 grading a metric doesn't mean that the metric is impossible or even difficult for a human to evaluate. Leave your metric at "a heuristic evaluation of the employee's overall effectiveness" and the only way to "game" it will be to be a better employee.

> After spending some time with a programmer, especially in a work environment, it's easy to get an overview of how strong their skills are

If you're another programmer, yes perhaps. But I've seen weaker developers consistently claiming undue credit from management through superior social skills enough times to know that, even with the best evaluation system in the world, it's _always_ possible to game the system.

More to the point, as the article points out, I've seen teams full of "stars" who's collective success depended on that weaker member that fixed all the bugs no one wanted to touch. Scoring that persons value directly would have missed their value entirely.

I think what you are suggesting is a classic recipe for office politics.

It frequently can be more difficult for a supervisor to get an accurate assessment of a direct report's skill level than a peer, both because they have many other demands on their time and because employees know it is important to put best foot forward in interaction with their boss (or, more cynically, make themselves look better than their peers/competitors).

If you leave your metric fuzzy, as you suggest, managers/whoever is doing the assessment will tend towards 'gut feel' and you will get people optimizing to be their boss's best friend or to be the one who makes life easiest for them, instead of optimizing for those who are doing the best job.

It isn't always this bad: individuals in manager roles can mitigate this by doing their job well, but the system overall can tend that way.

See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Goodhart%27s_law

You loose it all. The talent, the new ideas, the customers - until even eternal monopolies fall apart. Any metric will be gambled, and thus, the best metric is to correlate success with teams, and keep the good ones with rewards, while putting the problematic ones in quarantine among which people can still migrate. Repaired Teams are moved out of quarantine, all without explanation. Success is only determined with "historical" distance - aka 1 or 2 years. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YyXRYgjQXX0

Great read. This type of cut throat culture inspires nothing but negativity in the work place. I am a firm believer in helping your developers improve instead of firing them. However, there is of course always a situation were people must be let go.

If I worked at such a company, whether I was an HPE (I'm not) or an Average (probably at least), I would never recommend or invite anyone else in to that culture. If someone I knew really needed the job, I would at least describe the culture and say "it's up to you." But I certainly wouldn't be part of the underground recruiting team that, ideally, everyone should be.

And I'd stay for my own reasons, until not.

Let's note the difference between "fire all my below average programmers," and "fire my 10% worst performers."

The former is obviously insane. The latter isn't, though dogmatic and literal interpretation of it as a rule rather than a guideline has bad results.

Firing the bottom 10% is still corrosive when you get to the implementation, just go read about how it worked at MSFT.

Firing people when they don't meet expectations is fine, but having enforced quotas is highly problematic.

The later is too. Its just renaming the same method and introducing a "objective" metric that is gambled again.

What precisely do you think is obviously insane? Stack ranking as a total doctrine, or "aggressively fire low performers" as a general guideline? Do you think that Netflix's culture deck is crazy, for example?

Smaller teams may have all good people. Yet they must fire someone to meet an arbitrary metric. Its corrosive.

You can try to consider cross-team measurements, so as to fire the 'bottom 10%' across the company, perhaps preserving good teams. But how do you compare the value of an IT performer with an embedded firmware designer with an OS driver supporter with a backend schema architect? Their criticality to the company can differ wildly.

Further, after a cycle or two, teams should be stable and have suitable members. But the scythe keeps reaping, destroying what it was trying to build.

...you understand that the idea is that you hire to replace the people you fired, and that you suffer turnover as well, right?

Yes, applying a strict stack ranking mechanism to an arbitrarily small team does not have good results. Agreed. That's what I mean by saying, it has bad results as a dogmatic rule. But the goal is not to reduce your workforce by 10% every year, either.

> the idea is that you hire to replace the people you fired

And if you can't hire because of budget constraints? Or you had a 5 person team that was gelling well, but now you've tossed one to the curb and replaced them with someone new (and burdened the remaining team with the interview process in the interim).

Any "fire x percentage" mandate is going to suck when you're looking at a team of high performers. Or, the manager is just going to hire a dud for the express purpose of having someone to fire the next go around. I've seen that happen more times than I want to think about.


Of course, I didn't even mention hiring as I assume we all know its a terrible solution. Hiring is a spotty, error-prone process. Its arguably better to train who you have, than take another roll of the dice. Hiring is how you got into the situation you're in.


Yes, it is insane. It's a pressure cooker, which induces personality traits in folks that are undesirable at best. People figure out how to game the system, squash the less assertive/aggressive/self selling types and keep fighting for another day.

Amazon has this same problem.

There's no difference between the two in regards to morale; you'll encourage gaming of metrics in either case. You shouldn't fire people simply for being lowest performer on the team because there will always be a lowest and thus someone is always in fear of being fired even though their work may be just fine. Any place that does this shit will have shit for morale. It's plain stupid.

Yes - the big killer is the "bell curve".

Once people realize that making other people look bad is in their interests the organization is doomed.

You need to get rid of poor performers but that should be based, as far as you can possibly manage it, on an objective standard.

There is clearly a minimum size beyond which it becomes highly dubious to assume that, in this group, the worst 10% are bad performers. Like, if it's a 10 person group, it's not particularly hard to select a 10 person group where the worst person is pretty good.

And this is where "dogmatic use of a rule instead of a guideline" comes in. Stack ranking down to the level of every team has bad results.

But it is equally true that in a large organization (and the only places that would even consider stack ranking have hundreds or thousands or tens of thousands of employees, not 10), you just don't have nobody but high performers. It's not possible.

I've discussed stack ranking before on HN, and I feel like there are a lot of people here who want to believe that you never need to terminate anyone. That's not true.

There also seem to be a lot of people here who believe that the fundamental failure mode of most organizations is being overly quick to fire. That's also not true -- though there are exceptions.

You have to understand that firing an employee is extremely stressful for most managers. So much so that lots of managers will very willingly live with a terrible performer who's a huge drag on their team rather than terminate that employee. And so we get management doctrines that are aimed at forcing managers to actually terminate their problem employees.

I'm not a fan of stack ranking, though I've also never worked at an extremely large organization. But it's not a fiendish plan created by mustache-twirling villains in order to cause people pain for sheer sadism. It's a deeply imperfect practice that should be looked at with a clear understanding of what motivates it. Dismissing it as sociopathy speaks a lot more to the commenter than the practice.

> But it is equally true that in a large organization (and the only places that would even consider stack ranking have hundreds or thousands or tens of thousands of employees, not 10), you just don't have nobody but high performers.

But even in those organizations, the "stack" doesn't consist of thousands of employees, as the unit on which stack ranking is done is lower-level units (often very low-level), not the whole organization.

Keeping low performers around isn't great for morale either. Watching parts of your product go down in flames because someone had no idea what they were doing, and then having to do 10x the work to clean it up and do damage control with customers.

The main difference is how quickly the decline happens. The end result is the same.

MSFT was in the 10% camp and are still in recovery.

"What happens over time if each year I fire all my below average programmers and get better ones?"

Easily answered:

    f(t) = 2^-t

         t     f(t)
     ----------------
     0.000    1.000
     1.000    0.500
     2.000    0.250
     3.000    0.125
This obvious mathematical result stands apart from the expected morale issues. It also ignores the "get better ones" expectation, since that will never happen once word gets out.

I would agree.

