I've been working on ShelfJoy for quite sometime now. I've thought of ShelfJoy to be like buzzfeed for books where people can discover curated books on deep niche topics.
Curation is guided by algorithms in a few cases but finalised by an editor.
Wanted to know your feedback on this. If you think it works for you or not and what can I do to improve it.
Thanks in advance.
