Spanner vs. Calvin: distributed consistency at scale (fauna.com)
Tangentially, while FaunaDB and Spanner both seem great, and I love consuming the technical details in articles like these, neither I or my companies are ever going to commit to using something which isn't open source.

I have a real problem understanding why Google (and now FaunaDB) are so clueless and/or inconsistent about software licensing. Google seemed to finally get it with Kubernetes, which has grown into a real and vibrant ecosystem; I will (and do) happily use Google's hosted Kubernetes product, while I know, at the same time, that I am not locked into a single vendor. With Spanner (and FaunaDB), all I get is lock-in. (The cynic in me suspects that Google's open-sourcing of Kubernetes is a cunning strategy to dominate the cloud by commoditizing container orchestration, and thus undermining competitors such as Amazon. After all, it's not like Google is open-sourcing Cloud Storage or BigQuery either.)

The fact that I can't run these products locally on my dev machine is another major downside unrelated to the philosophical aspects of free software.

I'm sure Google and Fauna will make truckloads of money on enterprises that are willing to bet on them, of course. Personally, I am holding out for CockroachDB.

Understand. Some of the market is committed to open source, and so be it.

Most companies we talk to are more worried about being locked into specific infrastructure than specific software, since they would pay for the enterprise version of the open source database anyway. FaunaDB solves that problem by not being tied to any specific cloud.

There is a developer edition of FaunaDB on the way that you will be able to run locally for free.

No pricing information for the self-hosted version. Gonna pass on this. Why even bother reading shitloads of text for something I can't try?

FaunaDB on-premises pricing will be by core and comparable to other commercial databases like Aerospike, Datastax DSE, etc.

Daniel's post is relevant to more than just FaunaDB though.

"The current public version of Spanner does not support client-side interactive transactions either."

Did not know that...why?

I can't comment on Google's decision here. I don't see any technical reason why they can't support client-side interactive transactions. But I'm happy to comment on technical points I made in the post ...

(Disclaimer: I work on Cloud Spanner).

Cloud Spanner fully supports interactive read-write transactions.

I'm not sure what the source of the confusion here is. Maybe Daniel is using a new definition of "client-side interactive transactions" that I'm unfamiliar with. :)

Our source for that was this post: https://quizlet.com/blog/quizlet-cloud-spanner (SQL Dialect)

Maybe that's no longer the case?

Yeah, I've read that post, and I have no idea where it gives the impression that we don't support interactive transactions. What paragraph are you looking at?

Could you be referring to the fact that we make you do writes via a mutation API rather than DML? Obviously that has no impact on interactivity...

Yes, our misunderstanding and we misinformed Daniel. Fixed, and thank you.

It would be cool to know why Spanner is like that.

Welcome Dan.

What other production implementations of Calvin are out there?

I said in my post: "influenced the design of several modern “NewSQL” systems" --- I'm not aware of other production implementations of Calvin. But VoltDB's command logging feature came directly from Calvin. So basically I had in mind FaunaDB and VoltDB when I wrote that sentence. Neither is an exact version of Calvin, but FaunaDB is closer to Calvin than VoltDB. Obviously, the Calvin paper has been cited many hundreds of times, so many of its ideas have made it into other systems as well.

How does Volt's transaction resolution mechanism compare? It sounds like that would be a third model yet.

