I have a real problem understanding why Google (and now FaunaDB) are so clueless and/or inconsistent about software licensing. Google seemed to finally get it with Kubernetes, which has grown into a real and vibrant ecosystem; I will (and do) happily use Google's hosted Kubernetes product, while I know, at the same time, that I am not locked into a single vendor. With Spanner (and FaunaDB), all I get is lock-in. (The cynic in me suspects that Google's open-sourcing of Kubernetes is a cunning strategy to dominate the cloud by commoditizing container orchestration, and thus undermining competitors such as Amazon. After all, it's not like Google is open-sourcing Cloud Storage or BigQuery either.)
The fact that I can't run these products locally on my dev machine is another major downside unrelated to the philosophical aspects of free software.
I'm sure Google and Fauna will make truckloads of money on enterprises that are willing to bet on them, of course. Personally, I am holding out for CockroachDB.
reply
Most companies we talk to are more worried about being locked into specific infrastructure than specific software, since they would pay for the enterprise version of the open source database anyway. FaunaDB solves that problem by not being tied to any specific cloud.
There is a developer edition of FaunaDB on the way that you will be able to run locally for free.
Daniel's post is relevant to more than just FaunaDB though.
Did not know that...why?
Cloud Spanner fully supports interactive read-write transactions.
I'm not sure what the source of the confusion here is. Maybe Daniel is using a new definition of "client-side interactive transactions" that I'm unfamiliar with. :)
Maybe that's no longer the case?
Could you be referring to the fact that we make you do writes via a mutation API rather than DML? Obviously that has no impact on interactivity...
It would be cool to know why Spanner is like that.
What other production implementations of Calvin are out there?
I have a real problem understanding why Google (and now FaunaDB) are so clueless and/or inconsistent about software licensing. Google seemed to finally get it with Kubernetes, which has grown into a real and vibrant ecosystem; I will (and do) happily use Google's hosted Kubernetes product, while I know, at the same time, that I am not locked into a single vendor. With Spanner (and FaunaDB), all I get is lock-in. (The cynic in me suspects that Google's open-sourcing of Kubernetes is a cunning strategy to dominate the cloud by commoditizing container orchestration, and thus undermining competitors such as Amazon. After all, it's not like Google is open-sourcing Cloud Storage or BigQuery either.)
The fact that I can't run these products locally on my dev machine is another major downside unrelated to the philosophical aspects of free software.
I'm sure Google and Fauna will make truckloads of money on enterprises that are willing to bet on them, of course. Personally, I am holding out for CockroachDB.
reply