Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Ask HN: How can we do better for Earth Day?
1 point
by
tpae
18 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
discuss
|
favorite
I'm deeply concerned for the future of humanity over climate issues. I'm planning to join the March for Science protest on Earth Day, but I'm afraid it might not get the attention it deserves. I feel at this point, it's all or nothing.
How can we do better?
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: