I hope things really are quieting down, and I'm really excited over the possibility of disabling ME. Being unable to get rid of hardware backdoors is essentially why I haven't bought a new laptop in ten years. Remarkably, my ten-year old Inspiron 1420 dellbuntu still works great, and it's delightful to be able to still buy parts for it, but I'm starting to feel the desire for newer hardware.
While I believe Leah is honest about realizing her mistakes, I fear this part is unreasonably optimistic.
Libreboot as a project has clearly been tainted all across the internet, and we all know how long these things persist when they've first been given a chance to take hold.
I'd love free firmware though so let's hope whatever stains remain won't be too damaging for these projects as a whole (coreboot, librecore and libreboot).
Hopefully this be a lesson to others as well.
Leah had exclusive control of libreboot. Leah is transgender. The FSF fired someone who happened to be transgender. Leah accused the FSF of doing it because they were transgender. Leah pulled libreboot out of the FSF, burned various bridges by calling people names and retained exclusive control of libreboot, making statements in the project's name.
Apparently she changed her mind and libreboot has transitioned into a more democratic project and she's sorry for what she did and cites personal issues which the letter spells out as gender dysphoria and substance abuse.
A quick googling shows that both the FSF and Leah have mostly refrained from naming names when talking about who got fired but Leah explicitly called out individual members of the FSF (which she apologises for in the letter, indicating she no longer thinks her accusations hold any water). There are also various posts from libreboot contributors complaining about Leah having effectively locked them out of the project and apparently the entire ordeal didn't exactly result in quality software releases (which is to be expected).
tl;dr: maintainer with exclusive access has personal problems, lashes out against FSF, takes project hostage, works personal problems out over the next six months, hands control over project to the other contributors and repents.
The main difference is things tend to happen out in the open for free software projects, and things happen behind closed doors within corporations. So it just seems like there is more drama, because issues are hashed out in public, things are not swept under the rug.
Larger institutions usually setup protections against just that kind of drama, but often with the side-effect of reducing motivation.
I won't bring up any specifics here because it's a difficult topic to discuss without running afoul of the HN rules.
I agree. The exact same thing happens on closed corporate projects, it just happens behind closed doors. You're right - sometimes a co-founder gets pushed out for political reasons, and even within the company most people don't know what the whole story is.
I've heard things about different mini PCIe cards working after flashing to different types of BIOSs.
Is it really necessary to air this in public? Did you get her permission?
Though the whole situation has been an unfortunate mess, it takes real bravery to publically admit fault and share those sorts of struggles.
To a very cynical person (which I am) it sounds like "I won, I did the damage I wanted; but now my project is hurting and this is damage control."
