Libreboot: Open Letter to the Free Software Community (libreboot.org)
73 points by jff 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 30 comments | favorite





This is a nice statement to hear. I have had some IRC conversations with some of the involved people, and the whole affair was rather unpleasant.

I hope things really are quieting down, and I'm really excited over the possibility of disabling ME. Being unable to get rid of hardware backdoors is essentially why I haven't bought a new laptop in ten years. Remarkably, my ten-year old Inspiron 1420 dellbuntu still works great, and it's delightful to be able to still buy parts for it, but I'm starting to feel the desire for newer hardware.

> I hope that any damage I caused to the community is not permanent.

While I believe Leah is honest about realizing her mistakes, I fear this part is unreasonably optimistic.

Libreboot as a project has clearly been tainted all across the internet, and we all know how long these things persist when they've first been given a chance to take hold.

I'd love free firmware though so let's hope whatever stains remain won't be too damaging for these projects as a whole (coreboot, librecore and libreboot).

Meh. People have short memories, especially about internet drama. Most people probably didn't pay any attention to the drama to begin with and are only concerned with whether or not the project is stable going forward.

The fact that reason was able to take hold and get things back on track actually gives me more hope for this project.

Hopefully this be a lesson to others as well.

I think that the other contributors actually held out long enough to let her come to her senses speaks for the project. They seem to be invested enough to actually spend six months seeing the project be dragged through the mud and still come back and work with her.

Because I'm unfamiliar with the project, can someone provide some context as to what happened ?

It's pretty much there in the letter.

Leah had exclusive control of libreboot. Leah is transgender. The FSF fired someone who happened to be transgender. Leah accused the FSF of doing it because they were transgender. Leah pulled libreboot out of the FSF, burned various bridges by calling people names and retained exclusive control of libreboot, making statements in the project's name.

Apparently she changed her mind and libreboot has transitioned into a more democratic project and she's sorry for what she did and cites personal issues which the letter spells out as gender dysphoria and substance abuse.

A quick googling shows that both the FSF and Leah have mostly refrained from naming names when talking about who got fired but Leah explicitly called out individual members of the FSF (which she apologises for in the letter, indicating she no longer thinks her accusations hold any water). There are also various posts from libreboot contributors complaining about Leah having effectively locked them out of the project and apparently the entire ordeal didn't exactly result in quality software releases (which is to be expected).

tl;dr: maintainer with exclusive access has personal problems, lashes out against FSF, takes project hostage, works personal problems out over the next six months, hands control over project to the other contributors and repents.

Everybody has personal problems.

The full archive of Libreboot blog posts can be found via https://web.archive.org/web/*/libreboot.org

Some links:

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=12512190

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13329287

I don't know why free software projects are so dominated by personnel issues, I wish they weren't.

Having worked for corporate software projects and for free software projects, I can't say that free software projects are dominated by personnel issues any more than corporate software projects.

The main difference is things tend to happen out in the open for free software projects, and things happen behind closed doors within corporations. So it just seems like there is more drama, because issues are hashed out in public, things are not swept under the rug.

Because they are often started by a small group (usually just one) of people who are passionate about the subject enough to work on it in their spare time, so they have stronger personal involvement. That provides the drive, but also the side-effect of personal drama when things go wrong.

Larger institutions usually setup protections against just that kind of drama, but often with the side-effect of reducing motivation.

In my experience, it's the same with any volunteer project that doesn't have a large amount of contributors and low barrier of entry for active contribution.

In my experience in the software industry, I've seen enough feuds, ego-related fighting, insults, people having mental breakdowns and lashing angrily at everyone around them (this happened more than once, at different workplaces!), and rude team members demeaning others over their alleged lack of technical skills, that I think these things happen everywhere, regardless of whether the project is free or proprietary. It's just that it's easier to see in free software projects.

All things considered this sort of drama doesn't happen all that often in free software projects.

There was the Jacob Appelbaum drama not so long ago, which was quite ugly and really seemed to drag out.

reply


That's still ongoing.

I won't bring up any specifics here because it's a difficult topic to discuss without running afoul of the HN rules.

Groups of people in general are dominated by personnel issues, unless you're a small group of people with very similar backgrounds. Free software projects are communities first and foremost, with the software as an output of that community.

much free software is done on spare time, so people are most often personally involved in their "babies". Creating an institution allows one to take some step back, but so may the motivation... I wonder things are really this way...

I think a combination of that, and that with closed projects the drama like this doesn't tend to end up in public purview, sometimes not even among the workers in a company if HR does a good job of not letting it turn into a big issue. That's one kind of situation that companies tend to have an advantage in dealing with since they can more easily fire/remove a person causing problems from a project. That's a lot harder with a publicly developed open source project.

> end up in public purview, sometimes not even among the workers in a company

I agree. The exact same thing happens on closed corporate projects, it just happens behind closed doors. You're right - sometimes a co-founder gets pushed out for political reasons, and even within the company most people don't know what the whole story is.

Also, personal drama can have a negative effect on the rest of the team, and in a business environment, good HR would try to minimize that effect. But there is no such equivalent in the volunteer world.

There's no boss to tell them to shut up and get back to work.

Because the bulk of communication is text-only, making empathy failure easy.

Any news on that X220 support mentioned? I have, and use, an X220 for all of my personal computing. How would one flash this and what would improve/break?

I've heard things about different mini PCIe cards working after flashing to different types of BIOSs.

Finally, on a personal note, she was at the time struggling with gender dysphoria and substance abuse. Since then, she has been managing these issues. She agrees that her behaviour was rash and is determined to find a unifying solution.

Is it really necessary to air this in public? Did you get her permission?

Leah, the woman that statement references, posted her own personal message and apology below, so I think it's fair to assume she was consulted.

Though the whole situation has been an unfortunate mess, it takes real bravery to publically admit fault and share those sorts of struggles.

To be honest the "substance abuse" parts explains alot more about her behavior than the gender dysphoria. During the incident period there were a number of level-headed supporters of the project trying to dial it back, and it's as though she would double down at every opportunity.

I hate to be cynical but I've been trained to pass politico-speak and Leahs apology is only that she attacked individuals. Her apology is devoid of stating that she believes the FSF did the right thing or absolve them of any wrong-doing.

To a very cynical person (which I am) it sounds like "I won, I did the damage I wanted; but now my project is hurting and this is damage control."

