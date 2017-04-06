I'd like to propose the idea that World War II, in all it's horrificness, saved us from much worse.
In a rather bizarre and twisted sense, we may be very very lucky that WWII happened and that it happened at the exact time that it did: happening late enough that we saw how awful modern total war is, but not so late that we would have the weapons to truly eradicate ourselves.
It's a fascinating conflict to read about, since it seemingly could have gone either way up to nearly the end of the war. Compare that to WW2, where by late 1942 I think it was more or less clear that the axis powers would not be winning on the offensive, and it became more of a question of how absolute the end would be (armistice vs surrender).
WW1 also lacks as clear of a "good" vs. "bad" narrative as the WW2 has, which makes it complex, and complex history is typically more interesting to me.
Obligatory shout out to Dan Carlin's Hardcore History podcast. It's not a perfect academic take on the topics he covers, but he weaves a good story.
Who's to say what might have happened if we'd stayed out of it. The Ottoman, Austro-Hungarian, and Russian empires almost certainly would have collapsed anyway. I suspect an exhausted Germany, with the Eastern front pacified and a stalemate on the Western front, would eventually have sued for peace with an equally exhausted France and Britain.
tldr version: US not entering WW1 means the war would have ended anyways in a year or two and there would have been no WW2 and no military industrial complex.
Seems like quite a stretch on many fronts.
-Winston Churchill
