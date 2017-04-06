Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Should America Have Entered World War I? (nytimes.com)
7 points by okket 52 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 11 comments | favorite





This article mentions that had the US not entered World War I the likelihood of World War II happening was much lower.

I'd like to propose the idea that World War II, in all it's horrificness, saved us from much worse.

In a rather bizarre and twisted sense, we may be very very lucky that WWII happened and that it happened at the exact time that it did: happening late enough that we saw how awful modern total war is, but not so late that we would have the weapons to truly eradicate ourselves.

reply


Alternative outcomes of WW1 represent some of the most interesting "What if?"s of the history of the 20th century.

It's a fascinating conflict to read about, since it seemingly could have gone either way up to nearly the end of the war. Compare that to WW2, where by late 1942 I think it was more or less clear that the axis powers would not be winning on the offensive, and it became more of a question of how absolute the end would be (armistice vs surrender).

WW1 also lacks as clear of a "good" vs. "bad" narrative as the WW2 has, which makes it complex, and complex history is typically more interesting to me.

Obligatory shout out to Dan Carlin's Hardcore History podcast. It's not a perfect academic take on the topics he covers, but he weaves a good story.

reply


"Alone among the former belligerent nations, the United States observes a holiday on the anniversary of the Armistice" - Canada has Remembrance day on November 11th.

reply


It appears that November 11 is widely observed especially in the Commonwealth, but often not as a public holiday. It is a statutory holiday in the majority of Canadian provinces and territories (but not all and not at the federal level). It appears that it is also, in fact, a public holiday in France and Belgium. Most of my information for this comment is from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Remembrance_Day.

reply


I think the point was that ours is "Veterans' Day", on which nobody mentions the events of 100 years ago, whereas "Remembrance Day" is actually about the Great War.

reply


I've often thought the same thing. There wasn't anything about the Central Powers that made them uniquely bad at the time of the Great War, no great principle was at stake --- this was much more an imperial shoving match than a contest between freedom and authoritarianism. We basically dared the Germans to sink our civilian maritime traffic by sending arms to the U.K., and we had picked sides long before the Zimmermann telegram -- it's no wonder the Germans wanted Mexico to start a war with us.

Who's to say what might have happened if we'd stayed out of it. The Ottoman, Austro-Hungarian, and Russian empires almost certainly would have collapsed anyway. I suspect an exhausted Germany, with the Eastern front pacified and a stalemate on the Western front, would eventually have sued for peace with an equally exhausted France and Britain.

reply


A lot of assumptions in this article with no reasoning behind them.

tldr version: US not entering WW1 means the war would have ended anyways in a year or two and there would have been no WW2 and no military industrial complex.

Seems like quite a stretch on many fronts.

reply


No. Should America Have Entered World War II? Also no.

reply


Go on. That flat answer adds nothing.

reply


America should have minded her own business and stayed out of the World War. If you hadn't entered the war the Allies would have made peace with Germany in the Spring of 1917. Had we made peace then there would have been no collapse in Russia followed by Communism, no breakdown in Italy followed by Fascism, and Germany would not have signed the Versailles Treaty, which has enthroned Nazism in Germany. If America had stayed out of the war, all these ‘isms' wouldn't to-day be sweeping the continent of Europe and breaking down parliamentary government, and if England had made peace early in 1917, it would have saved over one million British, French, American, and other lives.

-Winston Churchill

reply


No.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: