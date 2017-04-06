Hacker News
[Paywalled] Lyft raises more than $500m, giving it a new valuation of $6.9bn
(
ft.com
)
24 points
by
smb06
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
10 comments
|
favorite
brentm
6 minutes ago
The valuation difference between Uber & Lyft is staggering. Based only on brand recognition and valuation Lyft seems like the better investment today. Lyft's biggest risk is probably Uber's ability to withstand losses that would kill almost any other company but Lyft has refused to die. They might be the surprise leader out of those two companies 10 years from now. Unless Uber has made great gains in their profitability they seem likely to be messy on the public markets which will lead to all kinds of problems.
reply
shaohua
26 minutes ago
http://www.cnbc.com/2017/04/06/lyft-funding-round-valuation-...
reply
askafriend
19 minutes ago
How pronounced do y'all think the capital vacuum effect is? Do these constant and large raises by Uber/Lyft have a meaningful effect on other ventures getting funded?
reply
hkmurakami
10 minutes ago
I'd think of it from the inverse perspective. If they weren't continuing to be funded, with the preponderance of opinion pieces on their questionable unit economics, then we'd certainly have a negative effect on overall fundraising sentiment.
reply
rodionos
36 minutes ago
To mods: it would be great if paywalled content was marked as such as part of the title, similar to [video] etc. It would have saved users a bunch clicks.
reply
smb06
21 minutes ago
I've edited the title to reflect that. Thanks for your feedback!
reply
ridruejo
31 minutes ago
Click on the "Web" link next to the story. Will take you to Google and from there is free
reply
devy
18 minutes ago
No it still didn't work for me. I think I burst out their free article quota for the month.
reply
frgtpsswrdlame
16 minutes ago
Try the google cache version. It usually works for me on ft.
https://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:XCaMdJ...
reply
dogecoinbase
29 minutes ago
If you only read content that's given to you for free, you'll only learn things that someone else has paid to show you.
reply
