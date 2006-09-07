>Do new candidates write code during their interview?
The author suggests removing these two rules because they're ubiquitous, that everyone does them.
I hate to inform the author, but he's sadly mistaken. There are plenty of companies still out there that aren't doing these things, especially with interviews. Also, I think the ubiquity of them is a reason to include them, because it helps draw attention to those companies that are deficient in some way.
reply
Probably the better thing to ask a candidate as a follow-up question is why is version control important.
The first is as allwein says below: Just because I made an assumption that source control is ubiquitous, it doesn't mean that it actually is, and it probably shouldn't be removed from the list.
The second is with regards to quiet working conditions. I've seen here, and on Reddit, that most people seem to vehemently disagree with me. I didn't imagine that there would be this level of disagreement. The popular opinion is that everyone should have quiet working conditions. My statement was that working conditions are tied to open office vs closed office, and it was a personal preference. So, my question to HN is: Am I wrong in thinking that this is a personal preference and that it benefits everyone to have private offices?
People with high functioning autism, especially those that fit what has been known as the Asperger's subset, are very prone to oversensitivity to external stimulation. In people with this oversensitivity, sounds seem louder, lights seem brighter, and everything is more distracting and more nerve-wracking than for the average person.
I think ADHD and distraction is mostly self-explanatory. In addition, it can take even longer after a distraction to get back into the deep concentration needed for complex tasks. However, these folks often if not distracted can stay in that deep concentration zone a very long time.
So when research shows (and it does) that a quiet workplace is more conducive to work that needs long periods of concentration and we're as a community pretty certain that we have a large portion of our group who are more easily distracted and has higher costs for being distracted, how is there any argument against giving a low-distraction workspace?
Also I never understood asking this question:
> Do new candidates write code during their interview?
If you're there for an interview, you're about to find out first hand.
I've been at plenty of jobs where either new candidates (or existing employees) have talked a good game but when they finally show up to work, can't code their way out of a paper bag. The hope is that writing code during an interview helps prevent those situations.
The other thing this questions tends to tell you is that you'll have a technical employee likely involved in the interview, which is good for all sorts of things from finding out about general work environment to getting details on the answers of the rest of the Joel questions like "what VCS?" and "build system?".
Especially "Do new candidates write code during their interview?" seems to run contrary to the much decried whiteboarding (not taking sides right now, also it's not about paper vs whiteboard etc)
I still think the questions are a useful data point, just never agreed with the "10 and less is a failure", because it's just too broad and some of the points the teams I worked fulfilled 100% in spirit, but never to the letter of the test - but then you're in wishy washy gray area again. (One of my main gripes is that if you compare Excel (iirc that was his team) probably has "a single build" with dozens? of developers - so I'd rephrase it as "all your projects have a releasable HEAD/master branch" but I had people disagree on that premise.
What you're really trying to get at is that you'll get a decent computer, not a hand-me-down laptop from a salesman who couldn't sell anything.
These days a 3 year old computer really doesn't make that much difference.
>Do new candidates write code during their interview?
The author suggests removing these two rules because they're ubiquitous, that everyone does them.
I hate to inform the author, but he's sadly mistaken. There are plenty of companies still out there that aren't doing these things, especially with interviews. Also, I think the ubiquity of them is a reason to include them, because it helps draw attention to those companies that are deficient in some way.
reply