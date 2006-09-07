Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Joel Test for 2017 (myers.io)
18 points by signa11 2 hours ago





>Do you use source control?

>Do new candidates write code during their interview?

The author suggests removing these two rules because they're ubiquitous, that everyone does them.

I hate to inform the author, but he's sadly mistaken. There are plenty of companies still out there that aren't doing these things, especially with interviews. Also, I think the ubiquity of them is a reason to include them, because it helps draw attention to those companies that are deficient in some way.

I was literally going to say the same thing. The reason these questions are in there is to whittle out people immediately. And yes there are developers and companies out there who do exist that do not use any VCS.

Probably the better thing to ask a candidate as a follow-up question is why is version control important.

Yes! If you interview for a company and they don't use source control that is a giant red flag.

I generally think the same these days, but it made me recall 10-15 years ago when I was consulting and considered a company having no source control a place where I could provide immediate value. Now it just scares me right out the door.

I'm the original author for this post, and there are a few things I've realised since writing it (despite the fact that it was only 2 days ago).

The first is as allwein says below: Just because I made an assumption that source control is ubiquitous, it doesn't mean that it actually is, and it probably shouldn't be removed from the list.

The second is with regards to quiet working conditions. I've seen here, and on Reddit, that most people seem to vehemently disagree with me. I didn't imagine that there would be this level of disagreement. The popular opinion is that everyone should have quiet working conditions. My statement was that working conditions are tied to open office vs closed office, and it was a personal preference. So, my question to HN is: Am I wrong in thinking that this is a personal preference and that it benefits everyone to have private offices?

Let me start with an assumption that is often accepted to be true about developers. Many of us are thought to have ADHD or be on the autistic spectrum.

People with high functioning autism, especially those that fit what has been known as the Asperger's subset, are very prone to oversensitivity to external stimulation. In people with this oversensitivity, sounds seem louder, lights seem brighter, and everything is more distracting and more nerve-wracking than for the average person.

I think ADHD and distraction is mostly self-explanatory. In addition, it can take even longer after a distraction to get back into the deep concentration needed for complex tasks. However, these folks often if not distracted can stay in that deep concentration zone a very long time.

So when research shows (and it does) that a quiet workplace is more conducive to work that needs long periods of concentration and we're as a community pretty certain that we have a large portion of our group who are more easily distracted and has higher costs for being distracted, how is there any argument against giving a low-distraction workspace?

He proposes removing the rule about "quiet working conditions" and even says "There is no right or wrong answer for which is correct." On the contrary, there is a lot of scientific evidence that quiet enhances concentration and productivity.

This is my main point of contention with the article as well.

I don't understand the reasoning for throwing out the noisy work environment question. It can be optional for sure, but so is every other question. Use your judgement, but keep it in the list for most people.

I'd love to see one tailored a little more to web development.

Also I never understood asking this question:

> Do new candidates write code during their interview?

If you're there for an interview, you're about to find out first hand.

I think this question is more geared towards evaluating the level of sophistication that a technical organization has prior to having an interview or even applying (which can often take significant time).

I've been at plenty of jobs where either new candidates (or existing employees) have talked a good game but when they finally show up to work, can't code their way out of a paper bag. The hope is that writing code during an interview helps prevent those situations.

The other thing this questions tends to tell you is that you'll have a technical employee likely involved in the interview, which is good for all sorts of things from finding out about general work environment to getting details on the answers of the rest of the Joel questions like "what VCS?" and "build system?".

I mean, it's possible that this question could be asked during an HR or nontechnical screen.

I wonder if the Joel test is still the gold standard for most people.

Especially "Do new candidates write code during their interview?" seems to run contrary to the much decried whiteboarding (not taking sides right now, also it's not about paper vs whiteboard etc)

I still think the questions are a useful data point, just never agreed with the "10 and less is a failure", because it's just too broad and some of the points the teams I worked fulfilled 100% in spirit, but never to the letter of the test - but then you're in wishy washy gray area again. (One of my main gripes is that if you compare Excel (iirc that was his team) probably has "a single build" with dozens? of developers - so I'd rephrase it as "all your projects have a releasable HEAD/master branch" but I had people disagree on that premise.

"write code during interview" was always about real coding, using computer. No paper, no whiteboard, the best way to do it is to give the candidate access to some real code, like a company's internal project, and real task, like a nasty bug to solve, or a small new feature to implement.

Nah.

The "best tools money can buy" is too objective.

What you're really trying to get at is that you'll get a decent computer, not a hand-me-down laptop from a salesman who couldn't sell anything.

reply


You're going to do all your development work on this Pentium 4 with 1GB running Visual Basic 6 and Windows XP, with a single 19" monitor. Via RDP.

reply


Joel was a Microsoft guy, so I'm pretty sure he was looking for Visual Studio and MSDN licenses, as well as the latest Windows instead of 95/95 (or 3.1!).

reply


You get points for taking his background into account, but don't forget, Joel was an advocate (and AFAICT, real practitioner) of other "tools" like comfy chairs, big monitors, and quiet workspaces: https://www.joelonsoftware.com/2006/09/07/a-field-guide-to-d...

So true. I once took a contract at a smaller company where everyone had newer MacBook Pros but the owner refused to let anyone get an external monitor because the laptops "already had one built-in."

These days it isn't as big a deal, but back then until about 2010 the more expensive machine really made a huge difference. In a time where most people were still running pentium 4s, we had quad core machines to develop on. Compiling was 4x faster than the average computer sold.

These days a 3 year old computer really doesn't make that much difference.

Spent a whopping $300 each to max out the RAM (16GB) and get an SSD for each of the 3 developers we had. Improved their productivity so much. It previously took almost 2 minutes just to open a project.

16gb of RAM minimum is important. SSD hard drives as well. A big monitor or multiple ones if you're into that thing. Ergonomic mice/keyboards if you need them.

