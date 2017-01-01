Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
After Years of Challenges, Foursquare Has Found Its Purpose, and Profits (entrepreneur.com)
76 points by bkudria 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 37 comments | favorite





Foursquare honestly has some of the best user location data you can buy on the market.

The only companies out there with better historical data are Facebook, Apple, and Google. And as far as I know, I can't call them up and start buying from them within a few weeks.

I've seen hedge funds right now making millions off of Foursquare's data as they can build algorithms around it quite easily and there's plenty of history to backtest off of. The great part is that Foursquare's previous money maker was selling their places database so they've already done a great job mapping GPS coordinates to businesses and it's pretty easy to map that further to a ticker symbol. Perfect for quants.

By combining Foursquare data with anonymized credit card data from Intuit or Yodlee... you've got the ability to predict retail sales on a DAILY basis rather than on a quarterly basis. You might even be able to a better job than that actual business in predicting their growth if you've got a whole team of quants working on creating the data models.

This is the start of a shift from the market at large relying on quarterly earnings for these types of companies and instead being able to track performance on a daily level. As far as I can tell, there's nothing companies can do to stop this either.

reply


How do they continue to get accurate data about location? Fewer and fewer people "check in" to foursquare now. Presumably thousands have uninstalled the app. How will 4sq solve this going forward?

reply


They still get millions of location updates every 15 minutes. I don't remember the exact number as it has been a couple years since I talked with people using their data but it is much much higher than you would expect.

They don't need you to "check-in" when they are grabbing your location every 15 minutes in the background. They've also built APIs into ad networks that ping their location database with coordinates millions of times a day to find relevant ads. There's thousands of apps using ad networks that funnel location data back to 4sq.

Techies may have abandoned them, but they still have a ton of middle America thinking that 4sq is cool. My mom for example.

On another note, 3-4 years ago I had access to a large anonymized bank/credit card transaction database from a well known company. It had about 1-2% of all transactions in the US by our estimates. When we modeled the quarterly sales of Walmart compared to it we found that it was incredibly accurate going back 5 years, even with 1/50th of the US population.

reply


The things you could do with even a fraction of data at volume.

reply


Exactly, it's really easy to look at the consumer value of 4sq and shrug them off without realizing their database has incredibly valuable data.

Another similar company who is making a ton of money off data on the backend is Shazam.

reply


For the Foursquare/Swarm apps, when they are able to track your location 24/7, they create a list of places that you may have visited and allow you to create an after-the-fact check--in. That's what's obviating the need for users to actively check in to the app(s).

reply


I'd estimate about 2% of my Facebook friends are regularly using Swarm, and about half of them very heavily (multiple checkins every day). It would be foolish to extrapolate from a sample of 1, but I find it likely that they still have tens of millions of active users. Maybe they have something in the pipeline to make Swarm more interesting?

reply


I was a bit surprised that the article didn't include 'Foursquare Hedge Fund' as yet another way to make money. Seems like they could exploit their own data just as easily.

reply


Aside from the fact that they are a data company, not a fund... While what they are doing is completely legal it's safer for the company investing off of data to be separate from the company creating the data. Less conflicts of interest in the event it eventually becomes a legal issue.

reply


That's like saying why doesn't Bloomberg have a hedge fund . There is a difference between selling financial information and operating a hedge fund .

reply


Would this not count as a weak form of insider information?

reply


No. Insider information has to ultimately come from an insider. Foursquare isn't getting its information from companies, it is getting them from its users.

reply


i'm curious - how would you invest in order to take advantage of daily or presumably, hourly trends? what can actually close the loop that quickly on human activity -> financial securities performance?

reply


ex. Goldman Sachs predicts Apple will have $25m sales Q2 2017 at the beginning and some variance of the stock price is based on that public prediction.

If you have finer granularity like Apple is likely already at 10m only a quarter through Q2 then you can invest and expect the Q2 prediction to be exceeded. Slice thinner and thinner until you get to hourly as the market adjusts to finer granularity predictions from companies buying Foursquare data.

reply


For instance, if a company starts running an ad campaign that is particularly effective it will beat expectations in the next quarter. The more granular data you have, the earlier you can pick up the effect and buy the stock.

reply


What this article tells me is to not share data with foursquare since their priority is to sell that data and make money and not to help me make decisions on where should I be eating.

reply


Well to get you to share your data, they need to provide value to you which is helping you make decisions on where to eat... that's the web business model, you give up data in exchange for something, company sells data (and sometimes access to you too, like Facebook).

reply


They're incentivized to produce a service that is used by people often. One way of doing this is to provide value to the user.

reply


This. Ads track me while simultaneously taking value away. I am more than happy to share some data while receiving some value in return.

reply


I wonder how much Foursquare pays for their PR firm? Worth the money for articles like this =)

http://www.paulgraham.com/submarine.html

reply


They don't sell a product connected to the article so I don't really see the comparison.

reply


They sell location analytics reporting and API access to their location data. Both are mentioned and extolled in the article. Am I wrong?

reply


That's not a consumer product. That's an enterprise service.

reply


It's still a product that being sold by the article. Submarine PR isn't limited to consumer products.

reply


> Foursquare is on the path to $100 million in revenue, and profits are within sight for the first time.

Serious question: how is a software company that's bringing in $100MM a year without any substantial overhead in terms of physical manufacturing or shipping or similar real-world expenses not profitable. As far as I can tell, they'd have to have infrastructure costs well into the double digit millions yearly and/or 450+ employees on payroll, neither of which is true as far as I can tell (regardless of how prudent either would be for them).

reply


The article says "Foursquare is on the path to $100 million in revenue", so they might be nowhere nearly that level. But I would think their largest costs are salary and servers.

Like most startups building a mass of users (e.g. Twitter), they have likely been optimizing for growth as quickly as possible. Which means spending all revenue/investment on getting customers, etc. and delaying focus on turning a profit until some future time (e.g., as the acceleration of growth slows).

reply


Interesting, but they are essentially building a profitable business on the backs of people willing to be tracked (or checkin). You wonder how that can be maintained.

reply


Aren't they getting a large portion of their data from 3rd party apps connecting to their api? Interesting products (like Pinterest and Snapchat) should make the steady inflow of data a safer bet.

Additionally, the user gets to tell Foursquare when to track my current location. Compare that to something like Uber, which is trying to always track you. I am more okay with this type of discretionary tracking.

reply


This. There's no way a company that took 8 years to figure out that this is literally the only way to make money on the internet will last.

reply


How do you figure?

reply


"Looming large in this sector are Facebook and Google, each with its own armies of engineers working to compete. Glueck shrugs off these threats: The market is plenty big."

What makes Glueck think Facebook and Google wants to share? They enter big markets then attempt to dominate it, especially Facebook. Currently Facebook gives no quarter. It will copy what you do well and go after your business fiercely.

“Foursquare has signed deals with Snapchat to improve its geo-filtering. More than one million users have agreed to leave location sharing on all the time so Foursquare can track and analyze their movements”

Facebook(Instagram) and Google have significantly more people using their apps on location, the have more location data. Both companies do not have to buy data/service from Snapchat. And what happens if Snapchat and Twitter decides to enter the market?

reply


That's pretty interesting, I thought they were dead for sure after "doing a digg" by splitting off Swarm from the main app. How do they even collect data if hardly anybody uses their app anymore?

reply


If you read the article, you'll see that they are buying Snapchat's location data.

reply


I understand differently. Foursquare is not buying anything from Snap, they are selling their map technology. Pinterest and other companies are buying as well.

Thus, they sell a service and receive money and data from the users of those applications. I read other articles before telling how the information in their maps and APIs are impressive and the fact that you could use for free, if you are a small company, is a great deal. But, they are still not as valuable as they were before and they greatly depend on large companies. It makes me think that they are a great target to be acquired before becoming a unicorn.

It is quite clear that snap will bet heavily on AR and location. They have launched Spectacles and now a new way to discover content using location options. How long will they pay Foursquare to profit from their own data? Why do they not build a proprietary location technology or acquire another company that has?

reply


Might want to reread it...

Snapchat is paying four square. That sentence in the article could be clearer, is confusing.

http://www.adweek.com/digital/snapchat-signs-data-deal-fours...

reply


What is Foursquare's mechanism for gathering this data?

reply


i wonder if foursquare is creating this buzz to see if they can get a chance to IPO and dump all their useless shares on clueless public?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: