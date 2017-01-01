The only companies out there with better historical data are Facebook, Apple, and Google. And as far as I know, I can't call them up and start buying from them within a few weeks.
I've seen hedge funds right now making millions off of Foursquare's data as they can build algorithms around it quite easily and there's plenty of history to backtest off of. The great part is that Foursquare's previous money maker was selling their places database so they've already done a great job mapping GPS coordinates to businesses and it's pretty easy to map that further to a ticker symbol. Perfect for quants.
By combining Foursquare data with anonymized credit card data from Intuit or Yodlee... you've got the ability to predict retail sales on a DAILY basis rather than on a quarterly basis. You might even be able to a better job than that actual business in predicting their growth if you've got a whole team of quants working on creating the data models.
This is the start of a shift from the market at large relying on quarterly earnings for these types of companies and instead being able to track performance on a daily level. As far as I can tell, there's nothing companies can do to stop this either.
reply
They don't need you to "check-in" when they are grabbing your location every 15 minutes in the background. They've also built APIs into ad networks that ping their location database with coordinates millions of times a day to find relevant ads. There's thousands of apps using ad networks that funnel location data back to 4sq.
Techies may have abandoned them, but they still have a ton of middle America thinking that 4sq is cool. My mom for example.
On another note, 3-4 years ago I had access to a large anonymized bank/credit card transaction database from a well known company. It had about 1-2% of all transactions in the US by our estimates. When we modeled the quarterly sales of Walmart compared to it we found that it was incredibly accurate going back 5 years, even with 1/50th of the US population.
Another similar company who is making a ton of money off data on the backend is Shazam.
If you have finer granularity like Apple is likely already at 10m only a quarter through Q2 then you can invest and expect the Q2 prediction to be exceeded. Slice thinner and thinner until you get to hourly as the market adjusts to finer granularity predictions from companies buying Foursquare data.
http://www.paulgraham.com/submarine.html
Serious question: how is a software company that's bringing in $100MM a year without any substantial overhead in terms of physical manufacturing or shipping or similar real-world expenses not profitable. As far as I can tell, they'd have to have infrastructure costs well into the double digit millions yearly and/or 450+ employees on payroll, neither of which is true as far as I can tell (regardless of how prudent either would be for them).
Like most startups building a mass of users (e.g. Twitter), they have likely been optimizing for growth as quickly as possible. Which means spending all revenue/investment on getting customers, etc. and delaying focus on turning a profit until some future time (e.g., as the acceleration of growth slows).
Additionally, the user gets to tell Foursquare when to track my current location. Compare that to something like Uber, which is trying to always track you. I am more okay with this type of discretionary tracking.
What makes Glueck think Facebook and Google wants to share? They enter big markets then attempt to dominate it, especially Facebook. Currently Facebook gives no quarter. It will copy what you do well and go after your business fiercely.
“Foursquare has signed deals with Snapchat to improve its geo-filtering. More than one million users have agreed to leave location sharing on all the time so Foursquare can track and analyze their movements”
Facebook(Instagram) and Google have significantly more people using their apps on location, the have more location data. Both companies do not have to buy data/service from Snapchat. And what happens if Snapchat and Twitter decides to enter the market?
Thus, they sell a service and receive money and data from the users of those applications. I read other articles before telling how the information in their maps and APIs are impressive and the fact that you could use for free, if you are a small company, is a great deal. But, they are still not as valuable as they were before and they greatly depend on large companies. It makes me think that they are a great target to be acquired before becoming a unicorn.
It is quite clear that snap will bet heavily on AR and location. They have launched Spectacles and now a new way to discover content using location options. How long will they pay Foursquare to profit from their own data? Why do they not build a proprietary location technology or acquire another company that has?
Snapchat is paying four square. That sentence in the article could be clearer, is confusing.
http://www.adweek.com/digital/snapchat-signs-data-deal-fours...
The only companies out there with better historical data are Facebook, Apple, and Google. And as far as I know, I can't call them up and start buying from them within a few weeks.
I've seen hedge funds right now making millions off of Foursquare's data as they can build algorithms around it quite easily and there's plenty of history to backtest off of. The great part is that Foursquare's previous money maker was selling their places database so they've already done a great job mapping GPS coordinates to businesses and it's pretty easy to map that further to a ticker symbol. Perfect for quants.
By combining Foursquare data with anonymized credit card data from Intuit or Yodlee... you've got the ability to predict retail sales on a DAILY basis rather than on a quarterly basis. You might even be able to a better job than that actual business in predicting their growth if you've got a whole team of quants working on creating the data models.
This is the start of a shift from the market at large relying on quarterly earnings for these types of companies and instead being able to track performance on a daily level. As far as I can tell, there's nothing companies can do to stop this either.
reply