An open community for Startup School enthusiasts (metalmanac.com)
After realizing that there is no common platform for people interested in Startup School (founders and spectators), I decided to start one on my site. The idea behind this community is to bring together people who were accepted into the MOOC, people who were not accepted and people who just want to watch the action as spectators. The following are some features of the available to this community:

* A wiki like document that will be updated as each lecture is posted with links to the video and lecture slides.

* A chat room

* A question and answer forum

* A forum to discuss resources i.e submit a link to an external resource + a comments section

Note : This is an unofficial community. Since YC has not indicated that they will bring together all Startup School enthusiasts onto a single platform, I decided to start one.

