Ask HN: YC Startup School Weekly Update
1 point by wonderous 18 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
Curious if anyone has any thoughts on the YC Startup School Weekly Update.

1. Metric:

  - Revenue 
  - Active Users 
  - Other
2. Value: Total added last week.

  - [SMALL-TEXT-FIELD]
3. Growth %: How much did you grow last week?

  - [SMALL-TEXT-FIELD]
4. Additional information:

  - [LARGE-TEXT-FIELD]





