Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Ask HN: YC Startup School Weekly Update
1 point
by
wonderous
24 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
discuss
|
favorite
Curious if anyone has any thoughts on the YC Startup School Weekly Update.
1. Metric:
- Revenue - Active Users - Other
2. Value: Total added last week.
- [SMALL-TEXT-FIELD]
3. Growth %: How much did you grow last week?
- [SMALL-TEXT-FIELD]
4. Additional information:
- [LARGE-TEXT-FIELD]
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: