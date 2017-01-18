Not just talking about their API. Twitter never knew what they were doing, and that used to be fine, but the difference now is people finally figured out that Twitter doesn't know what they're doing.
They keep releasing all these new features that are all over the place (AND worse than before). They should really stop, step back, and think about only a few core fundamental problems and work on those instead.
reply
I'm personally really excited about this, and this is probably the most cohesive a strategy I've seen for the API platform. We're very focused on fundamentals right now.
We draw down a lot of data from Twitter. Obviously, we always want more data,
so we got in contact with GNIP to see what we could afford (which, in itself took a long time). As it turns out its incredibly expensive, and as a very early startup, we couldn't afford any of their plans. We had no option but to fall back to their standard, free APIs and make do.
There are plenty of people who would happily pay good amounts of money for access to more Twitter data - there really are a million uses for it - however Twitter's current prices are far too high for anything other than a VC funded Silicon Valley startup to afford. I hate to think how many potential startups and cool projects have been killed off instantly simply because Twitter's prices are insane. You can get real-time global stock market tick data for a year for less than Twitter charge per month for access to the decahose.
So, I'm glad to see Twitter being more open about their future plans, and really happy to see they're moving towards a more self-service paid API for those than want and can afford it. I just hope they make it affordable and don't kill off too much in the process. The last thing they need is to upset a lot of developers, again.
Twitter's API has always been something they've not leveraged enough. All they had to do was keep it open, find a way of serving adds through 3rd party clients, and I suspect there would have been an explosion of good clients that could have made Twitter much easier to use for people who just can't figure Twitter out. Twitter shouldn't be complicated, but it is, and by trying to hold onto the brand as tightly as they have, they've prevented good developers from making easy to use clients that could have brought in users.
I really want Twitter to succeed. I hope this is the start of a turnaround for Twitter.
https://scraperwiki.com/2014/08/the-story-of-getting-twitter...
That aside, our treatment as potential partners was really bad. There just wasn't a process for new ideas to be brought to Twitter management attention. I wouldn't risk using their API for a business again.
I want to get excited by this API change, I really do. But I can't help but quash my own shower-thoughts about what I could do with this API, because what's to say they let their 3rd-party devs down again?[0]
[0] - http://www.theverge.com/2012/8/23/3263481/twitter-api-third-...
I never used Fabric even though it was extremely useful exactly because I knew Twitter will pull something like this.
It's really not any single person's fault. The problem goes really way back when they made the decision to become a media instead of platform. Back then it could have become anything but now it's already been decided what Twitter is, so it's near impossible to change the direction. That's why little things like this is just waste of time and money.
Does that mean that a 3rd-party app will need a server to handle activity notifications to replicate what twitter does on their activity page?
Not just talking about their API. Twitter never knew what they were doing, and that used to be fine, but the difference now is people finally figured out that Twitter doesn't know what they're doing.
They keep releasing all these new features that are all over the place (AND worse than before). They should really stop, step back, and think about only a few core fundamental problems and work on those instead.
reply