Ask HN: What Is the Google 'Software Engineer, Machine Learning' Interview Like?
neuralFatigue
1 hour ago
Is it any different from the normal SE interview ? Also how is that role different from normal SE, if at all ?
cableshaft
41 minutes ago
They put a bunch of machines in a room and ask you to stand in front of them and teach them something on the whiteboard.
So pretty much no difference from a standard Google interview.
praneshp
25 minutes ago
Good shot, but this doesn't really add anything to the post, does it?
gberger
19 minutes ago
It humorously states that it is no different than a standard Google interview, which does add value to the post.
MegaButts
23 minutes ago
It adds humor.
pfarrell
9 minutes ago
Welcome to Hacker News. Take your humor elsewhere.
monksy
2 minutes ago
Hacker news voters are very harsh about humor.
jvln
2 minutes ago
Fun killer
onewland
21 minutes ago
Not an employee, but I'm pretty sure that the interview is the same for all engineering roles, unless you're very senior/specialized. I doubt that your interviewers will even know that you're up for a ML position specifically.
eggie5
19 minutes ago
that's exactly true. You get interviewed by 5 different people across the org.
eggie5
41 minutes ago
I interviewed at all the big bay companies (and the seattle one) for machine learning earlier this year and few of the questions were classical machine learning questions. Most of the questions were programming an computation.
throwaway9475
4 minutes ago
They ask you to reverse a linked list then politely ask if you have any questions when you don't do it to their liking.
acconrad
42 minutes ago
Given they've acquired Kaggle, I would imagine if you can solve Kaggle questions you're getting a solid preview of the ML-specific questions they might ask you in addition to the standard data structure/algo and unix questions they'll ask you.
cableshaft
40 minutes ago
Is the logo for Kaggle a bottle of Krazy Glue?
praneshp
24 minutes ago
From what I've seen with friends, the recruiter is very helpful pre-interview, so might make sense to ask them.
brianwawok
47 minutes ago
i would hope it has a few questions about Machine Learning.
eggie5
19 minutes ago
in my experience only 1/5 of the interviews will touch on ML
jlarocco
38 minutes ago
Why don't you just ask them?
JabavuAdams
6 minutes ago
This is not an unreasonable suggestion. Google seems to have taken the Yegge stuff and Cracking the Coding Interview to heart and published a lot of info on the interview experience.
