Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: What Is the Google 'Software Engineer, Machine Learning' Interview Like?
69 points by neuralFatigue 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 18 comments | favorite
Is it any different from the normal SE interview ? Also how is that role different from normal SE, if at all ?





They put a bunch of machines in a room and ask you to stand in front of them and teach them something on the whiteboard.

So pretty much no difference from a standard Google interview.

reply


Good shot, but this doesn't really add anything to the post, does it?

reply


It humorously states that it is no different than a standard Google interview, which does add value to the post.

reply


It adds humor.

reply


Welcome to Hacker News. Take your humor elsewhere.

reply


Hacker news voters are very harsh about humor.


Fun killer


Not an employee, but I'm pretty sure that the interview is the same for all engineering roles, unless you're very senior/specialized. I doubt that your interviewers will even know that you're up for a ML position specifically.

reply


that's exactly true. You get interviewed by 5 different people across the org.

reply


I interviewed at all the big bay companies (and the seattle one) for machine learning earlier this year and few of the questions were classical machine learning questions. Most of the questions were programming an computation.

reply


They ask you to reverse a linked list then politely ask if you have any questions when you don't do it to their liking.

reply


Given they've acquired Kaggle, I would imagine if you can solve Kaggle questions you're getting a solid preview of the ML-specific questions they might ask you in addition to the standard data structure/algo and unix questions they'll ask you.

reply


Is the logo for Kaggle a bottle of Krazy Glue?

reply


From what I've seen with friends, the recruiter is very helpful pre-interview, so might make sense to ask them.

reply


i would hope it has a few questions about Machine Learning.

reply


in my experience only 1/5 of the interviews will touch on ML

reply


Why don't you just ask them?

reply


This is not an unreasonable suggestion. Google seems to have taken the Yegge stuff and Cracking the Coding Interview to heart and published a lot of info on the interview experience.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: