Stripe opens its Atlas program to US-based startups
stripe.com
patio11
1 minute ago
We've technically speaking got a lot of US startups on Atlas, but we're happy to have more. Today's announcement also includes a number of other improvements we've made the last few months.
I'm happy to answer questions if anyone has them.
