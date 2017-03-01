Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Alpha3 of ArangoDB 3.2: Support for Distributed Graph Processing Using Pregel
(
arangodb.com
)
32 points
by
pluma
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
4 comments
|
favorite
princetman
1 hour ago
Great news. I hope we hear more about pluggable storage engine soon though. RocksDB support will be just perfect.
reply
janemanos
1 hour ago
We are on our way! Plan to release RocksDB implementation with a next alpha end of this month...
reply
princetman
1 hour ago
Thanks. We're going to production soon with ArangoDB. We have tested 3.1.17, and 3.2 Alpha. 3.2 Alpha seems to be much more efficient with RAM. Would love to know more about what changed in this area.
reply
janemanos
1 hour ago
We had to implement some preparations for the new storage engine in 3.1 which included changes in the WriteAheadLog. E.g. this consumed additional RAM. With 3.2 the memory needs are much lower as we put in some additional improvements.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply