Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Alpha3 of ArangoDB 3.2: Support for Distributed Graph Processing Using Pregel (arangodb.com)
32 points by pluma 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





Great news. I hope we hear more about pluggable storage engine soon though. RocksDB support will be just perfect.

reply


We are on our way! Plan to release RocksDB implementation with a next alpha end of this month...

reply


Thanks. We're going to production soon with ArangoDB. We have tested 3.1.17, and 3.2 Alpha. 3.2 Alpha seems to be much more efficient with RAM. Would love to know more about what changed in this area.

reply


We had to implement some preparations for the new storage engine in 3.1 which included changes in the WriteAheadLog. E.g. this consumed additional RAM. With 3.2 the memory needs are much lower as we put in some additional improvements.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: