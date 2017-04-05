A good rule of thumb is to assume positive intent from contributors. People who are requesting changes are trying to solve problems; rarely are they doing it for personal aggrandizement or to fulfill some philosophical mission.
One thing that really upsets me when I propose changes -- especially when they're accompanied by code -- is getting a thumbs-down from (or, even worse, an issue closed by) a maintainer, without any constructive feedback as to how to resolve their concerns. I can work with someone who can inform me about their concerns or the weaknesses of my proposal, and who says, "yes, but...," but I can't work with someone who just says "no."
It is kind of sad that so much "social" advice on the internet consists of stuff people should have learned by the time they turned 12 years of age.
In any case, I am glad the OP is making an effort in favor of gentility.
It's basic manners, but we all struggle with basic manners sometimes, especially on the Internet.
