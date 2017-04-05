Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Minimally-Nice Open Source Software Maintainer (brson.github.io)
Contributors volunteer skilled labor that can help a project be even better. The worst thing a maintainer can do is dissuade them from helping.

A good rule of thumb is to assume positive intent from contributors. People who are requesting changes are trying to solve problems; rarely are they doing it for personal aggrandizement or to fulfill some philosophical mission.

One thing that really upsets me when I propose changes -- especially when they're accompanied by code -- is getting a thumbs-down from (or, even worse, an issue closed by) a maintainer, without any constructive feedback as to how to resolve their concerns. I can work with someone who can inform me about their concerns or the weaknesses of my proposal, and who says, "yes, but...," but I can't work with someone who just says "no."

The worst maintainers are the ones who refuse to say no when they mean no or want to say no. I've seen maintainers waste weeks or months of a contributors time on work that they never intend to accept because they're trying to avoid confrontation up front.

This is just basic manners like your mother taught you.

It is kind of sad that so much "social" advice on the internet consists of stuff people should have learned by the time they turned 12 years of age.

In any case, I am glad the OP is making an effort in favor of gentility.

I think it's basic manners that when someone writes a long piece about a subject they're struggling with, you shouldn't just respond that it's "stuff people should have learned by the time they turned 12 years of age".

It's basic manners, but we all struggle with basic manners sometimes, especially on the Internet.

I think I'd get annoyed working with people who respond like this. Except for the part about fast response times -- I like that.

