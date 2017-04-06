Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Nvidia Announces Titan Xp Graphics Card (techcrunch.com)
24 points by hoov 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 16 comments | favorite





Oh dear, what were they thinking with that name. First they released the Maxwell-based GTX Titan X, then replaced it with the Pascal-based Nvidia Titan X which nearly everyone called the Titan XP to disambiguate the confusingly similar names, and now Nvidia goes and uses that universally accepted nickname as an actual product name for a different product.

reply


>Currently Mac users are limited to Maxwell GPUs from the company’s 9-series cards, but next week we’ll be able to finally experience Pascal, albeit a $1200 Pascal model, on the Mac.

>We have reached out to Nvidia for a statement about compatibility down the line with lesser 10-series cards, and I’m happy to report that Nvidia states that all Pascal-based GPUs will be Mac-enabled via upcoming drivers. This means that you will be able to use a GTX 1080, for instance, on a Mac system via an eGPU setup, or with a Hackintosh build.

https://9to5mac.com/2017/04/06/nvidia-titan-xp-beta-pascal-d...

reply


Damn, the 2016 Titan X was confusing because the 2015 Titan X was named the same, so people nicknamed the 2016 one as Titan XP and they fucking went ahead and one-upped the confusion by making an actual Titan Xp.

Bravo Nvidia LOL

I had to check if my hacker news app wasn't updated with the newest post list since April Fools.

reply


For comparison, the 1080Ti is ~11.3TFLOPS + 11GB RAM @ $700 vs the Titan at ~12.1TFLOPS + 12GB RAM @ $1200. ~9% more performance for 70% more money.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/GeForce_10_series#GeForce_10_....

reply


they don't call it the bleeding edge for nothing.

reply


Anyone know what the driver situation is going to be like for linux?

reply


A few more details: http://www.tomshardware.com/news/nvidia-titan-xp-graphics-ca...

reply


Finally we get macOS Pascal drivers. Super pumped.

reply


How does this compare to AMD's latest card?

reply


It doesn't. AMD only has low & mid-range cards ATM. Vega is supposed to be released in the first half of 2017, and working silicon has already been demoed, so it does look likely. Rumours have it at 12TFlops, so should be comparable to this card.

reply


> Rumours have it at 12TFlops, so should be comparable to this card.

Comparable on paper perhaps, but Nvidia architectures tend to get more actual gaming performance per FLOP than AMD architectures do.

For example the AMD RX480 (5.8 TFLOPS) is considerably faster than the NV GTX1060 (4.4 TFLOPS) on paper, but averaged across 20+ games the 1060 is actually faster:

https://www.techpowerup.com/reviews/NVIDIA/GeForce_GTX_1060/...

reply


Still the 480 is cheaper than the 1060.

reply


It will more than likely demolish it in terms of raw performance; however, AMD's most recent cards are aimed at being more budget-friendly. An RX 480 will only set you back about $200-250 (compared with this $1200 beast of a card). You'll get more "bang for your buck" by going with an AMD card as opposed to a top-of-the-line model such as this one. That may change later this year when AMD releases their Vega architecture, as it's rumored to aim more at the high-end market (which is currently dominated by Nvidia).

reply


And it appears that for titles using Vulkan or DX12 AMD sees a bigger uplift than NVidia cards switching to those APIs for reasons unknown.

reply


NVidia has a killer driver team, which gives them a huge advantage. This advantage is lessened in the "lower-level" DX12 & Vulkan API's.

reply


And on the other hand, Graphics Core Next was initially designed for low level APIs — they actually started the whole "low level API on desktop" trend with Mantle.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: