Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Comcast Enters Wireless Business With $45-a-Month Service (bloomberg.com)
13 points by gm-conspiracy 59 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 16 comments | favorite





It's so ridiculously easy to start an MVNO now-a-days, someone here should start a Hacker News cell company that guarantees to be open and not do a bunch of bullshit with your data. You only need ~100k subs to be profitable, with all this privacy news lately I bet you can hit it with the privacy conscience consumer

reply


How would an MVNO prevent its upstream provider from doing bullshit on the data? It seems like each provider in the path to the backbone has the opportunity, means, and motivation.

reply


Depends on the type of MVNO. Branded resellers really can't do shit to stop their parent provider from doing bullshit, but Comcast is likely going to fall into the Full MVNO category and tunnel all the traffic into their network: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mobile_virtual_network_operato...

reply


VPN? Sign a contract with one of the providers to not track the data? Start thinking like an entrepreneur! There is an unmet need, go meet the need and work through the problems.

reply


...or point-to-point IP connection, so the device count not reach the general internet, just your white-listed endpoint?

I just want a pipe.


As a MVNO, it'd still be on a network operated by one of the big 4.

reply


MVNO = mobile virtual network operator. My biggest pet peeve when talking about technology is not referencing the full name of something you are going to abbreviate as if everyone knows it. The article makes no mention of MVNO so reading your comment I had to google search what exactly you were talking about. A lot of coding books and developers tend to do this and its always bothered the heck out of me.

edit: Can someone explain the dv? So people are in favor of random abbreviations?

reply


You googled it and learned what it was, now you know what it means and probably a lot more. If you want to learn stuff yourself you should be prepared to research. You are on a technology website reading an article about telecom, if you want to participate in the comments a baseline level of understanding isn't a big ask.

reply


Most of us are intelligent enough to google words we don't know. No reason to bring your personal pet peeves into an unrelated discussion.

reply


What is the catch on their "unlimited" marketing speak?

Also.. how are the towers going to handle this new "price war"? I've found them already overloaded in a number of places around the U.S.

reply


This kind of pricing is mediocre. The market research clearly shows them pricing support that is just below "gouged by incumbents".

Nothing to see here. Still waiting for a truly disruptive company to turn this oligopoly on its head.

reply


>The Philadelphia-based company is using the new service, called Xfinity Mobile, to entice its 29 million subscribers to stick around as more options become available to watch shows and movies online.

This is interesting to me - Verizon's Fios service is the main competitor to Comcast in my area. If Comcast's goal is to keep people from switching away from cable and Internet, I wonder what Verizon has to gain by letting Comcast use their cell network.

reply


What's the advantage of getting an AT&T unlimited plan at $90/mo when you can use an MVNO like cricket that uses AT&T's towers and pay $60/mo? Are people just locked into existing contracts?

reply


Cricket has speeds throttled to 8Mb/s. VoLTE, Wifi calling, and some other features are only available to AT&T postpaid accounts (may be available now/soon?). Also postpaid account are allowed some domestic roaming, which can be important if you travel to rural areas that don't have native coverage.

reply


Wont last. Comcast tends to offer half first year, then the full price later. And it raises most prices 10% every year.

reply


I can't ever imagine using Comcast again after being forced to wait through their customer service.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: