Friedrich Hayek and the Collective Brain (capx.co)
26 points by miraj 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 11 comments | favorite





When the author talks about the Collective Brain, or the Cloud, it is really referring to the Market, or the Marketplace of Ideas. Conservatives like the market over government for the very reasons outlined in this article. I'm glad these fundamental ideas are getting updated with today's nomenclature.

Interesting aside - the Matt Ridley who wrote was chairman of the Northern Rock bank in the UK when it became the first British bank to suffer a run for 150 years. Perhaps when it was nationalised in 2008 he said something like "it takes a government to rescue a failed bank".

Pretty sure you've got him mixed up with someone else, I went to a review of his book and saw this: "Matt Ridley is a zoologist by training and a disciple of Richard Dawkins."

I used to think they were two different people, as chairing a bank and being a science writer are not normally found on the same CV. However, it seems that he's just one person (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Matt_Ridley).

Not mixed up with someone else.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Matt_Ridley

He was made a board member because his father had been a board member. And then he was promoted to chairman of the board. His academic training was in zoology but he wrote for the Economist.

> Hayek’s point in his famous essay of 1945, “The Uses of Knowledge in Society”, is that central planning cannot work because it is trying to substitute an individual all-knowing intelligence for a distributed and fragmented system of localised but connected knowledge, much of which is tacit.

Yet centralized control is the hammer that everyone turns to whenever there is a problem. Instead of figuring out the root-cause and actually solving problems the default instinct of all modern state-heavy economies is always to add more layers on control. And I don't mean the 'state' but people... I see it all the time on HN and Reddit too.

A perfect example of this recently is all of the calls for price controls in pharma - prices are a great example of distributed knowledge systems. Despite the fact research points to gov-backed monopolies being the primary cause for drug price fluctuations [1], sometimes increasing prices 2000% at a time. In any other market if a company increased prices even 25-50% they would put themselves out of business because a competitor would step in to offer a better price.

This was demonstrated recently with the Epipen controversy [2]. They would never have been able to jack their prices so high if they had any competitors, and there are companies dying to compete with them, but they have been stuck in the FDA 'backlog' for years.

Plenty of other research shows that price controls results in shortages. Just like the massive food shortages that have been happening since Venezuela enacted price controls on food.

Yet the argument is being characterized as the evil selfish individualism which permeates American 'capitalism' making these pharma CEOs jack prices up.

Of course not all regulation is bad. There are many externalities that can't be controlled in the market (pollution is the perfect example). But this immediate instinct to always turn to more centralized control with blind trust, while villianizing markets, is an unhealthy obsession IMO. People act like capitalism is the shining star of American culture but as far as I can see it is continually villianized in movies and pop culture to the detriment of society. While government is held to such low standards that we only expect mediocrity from them.

For example, in response to pharma prices, how about cleaning up the existing regulatory system so the FDA doesn't have companies in the backlogs for years? Or investing more capital so they have enough people to handle the load? Or are we just so used to inefficient government that we just expect them to not do their jobs well? But no, clearly the solution is to give them even more work to set prices for thousands of drugs.

I'm all for Hayek being taught in schools, maybe people would hold both markets to higher esteem and governments to higher standards. So we get better policy and new policy only when centralized control actually makes the most sense.

/rant

[1] http://khn.org/news/government-protected-monopolies-drive-dr...

[2] http://slatestarcodex.com/2016/08/29/reverse-voxsplaining-dr...

Is that just a long-winded way of stating that government can be a useful tool to interfere with price discovery, which we should only do when we are certain it's called for?

"Hayek is my homeboy"

...

that must be a bumper sticker...

I can't think of Hayek without being reminded of his claim that personal freedom in Pinochet's torture state was greater than that under the previous government where people were not getting their eyballs pulled out and genitals shocked for disagreeing with the State.

I really Hayek fan and I agree that he was wrong here.

Allende was not as socialistic and not as much in control as Hayek thought. Since WW2 Hayek had a huge fear of democratic socialism turning into what we would now call stalisim.

This fear never really came to pass because there is to much vested interest in the markets, thus the change happens slowly. Most democratic countries realize that they have gone to far, and then go back.

Hayek is an interesting figure. He was a total knob, especially to Marxists and other such lefty economic thinkers. But he did so much interesting work that he's worth reading even for people who think he's a reactionary. It's unlike the case with a lot of other liberal/reactionary knobs who are easily ignored if you reject classical/neoclassical economics any anything right of that.

