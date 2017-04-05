Hacker News
The Glimmer VM: Boots Fast and Stays Fast
yehudakatz.com
37 points
by
lowonkarma
1 hour ago
mwcampbell
16 minutes ago
What is the advantage of implementing your own bytecode VM rather than generating JavaScript code and using eval()? It seems to me that the latter would be more efficient, since you wouldn't have a VM within a VM.
recursive
7 minutes ago
I don't know the details in this case, but very often, any use of eval() prevents a lot of optimizations. That's because for anything the eval() can see, all static analysis goes out the window. In a dynamic language like javascript, there may have been precious little of it in the first place, but a lot of smart people have figured out a way to scrape together some run-time optimizations based on them. The existence of eval() tends to kill them.
ohyes
7 minutes ago
It's a fun thing to do and it gives you a lot of insight into what is efficient to implement in a programming language that you don't get by simply using someone else's language.
