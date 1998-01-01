Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The web looks like shit (theoutline.com)
The article isn't about aesthetic choices. If you don't like the way The Outline looks, that's your opinion, but we made it that way ON PURPOSE. The article is about forced compromises because of bad B2B decisions made a long time ago about what user value is.

It's useful to be able to separate those things out. You can appreciate the article and still be mad at our site because it doesn't look like what you expect.

The only reason I read even a few lines of this was to see if the layout was supposed to ironical. It wasn't. I don't know what was going on with my scrollbar but they managed to jack it up better than any site I've ever been to.

Agreed. Light grey text on a royal purple background isn't great, but it could be worse; it could be burnt orange on that same purple. Wait, it has that too.

And 3/4 screen ads. And animated images. And scrolljacking And autoplaying videos (something they argued against themselves). What a disaster.

Is ironical a word?

It's a string of letters that conveyed a meaning, so yes, it's a word. Or are you asking whether a few grumpy old people have chosen to add it to their special lists of words they deem sufficiently biscriptive?

Jesus woodchopping christ, this is parody right?

Did the author not see where his article would be posted? Is this some Tim and Eric level artistic dissonance? Or are we still that blind to our own shortcomings?

Being shown you are wrong is the great liberator. You get new options, and get to learn something. Lets hope.

As someone who grew up on the web circa 1998, I find the modern web to be shit. The old web flew on my 300 MHz PII with 256 Kbps DSL. The new web crawls on a quad core i7 with 300 Mbps fiber.

But Sturgeon's law being what it is, we're probably stuck with a shitty web. But I wonder if browser makers can do anything to ease the pain a bit. For example, a page will reflow a few times while it loads, making it hard to start reading immediately. I'll often be mousing to the thing I want to click on next only to see everything move. Could browsers coalesce these reflows so that only completed pages are presented to the user?

The site linked to looks like shit. Don't know about the whole web.

For all that the outline is an insane looking site with 3/4 screen ads, it is also true that it doesn't do any of the shenanigans (redirection, slowing down the page to load ads, etc.) that the author calls out in the article.

Oh man, this article is so good. I didn't actually read most of it, but that ad really had me going. "Is this an actual ad? It says 'advertisement', but is it part of the content, like an ad found in one of the articles it talks about? Is it an actual ad? They can't be that clueless. Is it parody? I can't tell at all."

I'll just reply under your comment rather than making a new top level post.

Oh god this article is so true.

This was, ironically, actually pretty hard to read...

Why was it hard to read for you? I'm having no trouble. I'm wondering if a lot of the CSS is more tailored towards macOS/Chrome? Also, the site being responsive makes `Command +`ing work beautifully (if the issue is font-size, but it's 18px which is larger than most sites I come across).

Its hard to imagine how people read anything on the internet without an adblocker.

Ah, yes ! That's the site that do the thing with the scrollbar and the next article autoloading and url changing on the fly. F* you.

Article looks great in Firefox's Reader View ;)

This is rich coming from theoutline

Best part is the hamburger menu on desktop. Real cool

