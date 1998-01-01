It's useful to be able to separate those things out. You can appreciate the article and still be mad at our site because it doesn't look like what you expect.
And 3/4 screen ads. And animated images. And scrolljacking And autoplaying videos (something they argued against themselves). What a disaster.
Did the author not see where his article would be posted? Is this some Tim and Eric level artistic dissonance? Or are we still that blind to our own shortcomings?
Being shown you are wrong is the great liberator. You get new options, and get to learn something. Lets hope.
But Sturgeon's law being what it is, we're probably stuck with a shitty web. But I wonder if browser makers can do anything to ease the pain a bit. For example, a page will reflow a few times while it loads, making it hard to start reading immediately. I'll often be mousing to the thing I want to click on next only to see everything move. Could browsers coalesce these reflows so that only completed pages are presented to the user?
Oh god this article is so true.
